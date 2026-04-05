Renegades Postgame Notes

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 8-1 at Maimonides Park on Saturday.

The Renegades continue their series with Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., and return home for Opening Night presented by Charbroil on Tuesday, April 7 at Heritage Financial Park. It is a Silver Gades Club Tuesday with Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals and a 2026 Renegades magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 guests presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.

The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 8-1 on Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

The Renegades have started a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2018 season, when they began with back-to-back wins against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Hudson Valley has held Brooklyn to one run in each of the first two games of the season, and a combined seven hits while striking out 30 batters.

The Renegades pitching staff struck out 13 batters in the game, marking the second straight game with double-digit strikeouts to begin the season.

The Renegades sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the first inning, the second straight game to begin the season that they have scored in the top of the first.

The Renegades collected 10 hits in the game and had four players with multi-hit games.

The top three batters in the lineup, Core Jackson, Kaeden Kent, and Kyle West combined to go 7- for-14 at the plate.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters in his Yankees organization debut.

Liñan was acquired in a trade with Washington on 3/22/26 in exchange for INF Jorbit Vivas, and is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the #23 prospect in the Yankees system.

Liñan was pitching for his second South Atlantic League team, having made one appearance with Wilmington in August 2025. He also spent time in 2025 with High-A Great Lakes (LAD) in the Midwest League.

SS Core Jackson (3-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) led off the game with a solo home run to right-center off Brooklyn starter Wyatt Hudepohl.

It was the first professional home run for Jackson, who was drafted by the Yankees in the 5th round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of Utah.

Jackson's homer was the first homer by a Renegades player in 2026 after the team did not hit a home run on Opening Night on Friday.

He also had an RBI single in the fourth and a double in the sixth to finish a triple shy of the cycle.

Jackson is the first Renegades player to have three hits in a game this season.

1B Kyle West (2-for-5, 3 K) had his first multi-hit game of the season and has hit safely in both games this year.

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West has four multi-hit games in 13 career games played.

HUDSON VALLEY Core Jackson (#1 / Top 1st/ 0 on / 0 out / Hudepohl / 1-0)

BROOKLYN None

POSTGAME NOTES HUDSON VALLEY RENEGADES (2-0) @ BROOKLYN CYCLONES (0-2) SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2026

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-5, RBI) had his second straight multi-hit game to begin the year, and leads the team with four hits.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, RBI, BB, SB) brought in a run with an infield single in the first inning.

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Gabrielson was making his first start with Hudson Valley since 8/4/2024.

He has now reached base in six straight games with the Renegades.

RHP Hansel Rincon (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) struck out three across 2.0 innings out of the bullpen in his Yankees organizational debut.

Rincon was selected by the Yankees in the Triple-A phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft in December.

It was Rincon's first professional appearance since 8/14/2023 for the ACL Diamondbacks against the ACL Cubs.

LHP Tanner Bauman (W, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) got the win in his High-A debut.

RHP Baron Stuart (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters in 2.2 innings out of the bullpen in his season debut.

It was Stuart's first appearance with the Renegades since 9/15/24 in Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series at Bowling Green.

It was also Stuart's 30th career appearance with the Renegades, and his first relief appearance.

Stuart ranks third all-time in Renegades franchise history with 149.1 innings pitched.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

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