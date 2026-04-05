BlueClaws Fall, 5-1, on Saturday in Wilmington

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Wilmington scored in the first inning and led the whole way in a 5-1 win over the BlueClaws on Saturday night.

The teams have now split the first two games of their season-opening series.

The Blue Rocks jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on a base hit by Jorgelys Mota off Jersey Shore starter Ryan Dromboski. A bases loaded walk to Angel Feliz in the second doubled the lead and Devin Fitz-Gerald drove in the third run with a groundout in the fourth inning.

Dromboski was charged with three runs in 3.1 innings and walked six.

Blue Rocks starter Riley Maddox threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, to earn the win.

Ethan Petry doubled in two more off Juan Amarante in the sixth inning.

The BlueClaws run came in the seventh on an RBI single from Brock Vradenburg.

Raider Tello had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-







South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.