Rome Takes Series Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME, GA - The Asheville Tourists finalized a three-game series against the Rome Emperors on Saturday night at AdventHealth Stadium, falling by a score of 3-2.

A pair of home runs sparked both offenses early. The Emperors' (2-1) Isaiah Drake hit a solo shot to right-center field in the first inning. Alejandro Nunez gave the Tourists (1-2) the lead in the third with a two-run blast to right.

Rome's pitching took over the game, not allowing another Asheville run.

Meanwhile, a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning tied the game at two. The deciding run came in the eighth when Dalton McIntyre singled to center field, scoring a run from second base.

While pitching was great on both sides, Jacob Kroeger (W, 1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings to close the game. Asheville's Nolan DeVos (L, 0-1) struck out six in his three innings on the bump, but surrendered the final run.

Drew Brutcher nabbed two of the Tourists' five hits, while Caden Powell and Chase Call each tallied a single.

Asheville continues the season on the road Tuesday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

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