Asheville Tourists Announce Ballpark Renaming to HomeTrust Park

Published on April 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists are proud to announce that their ballpark will officially be renamed HomeTrust Park, marking a new chapter in a partnership rooted in deep community ties and shared history.

The collaboration brings together two organizations that have each served the Asheville community for more than a century. The Asheville Tourists, one of Minor League Baseball's most storied franchises, and HomeTrust Bank, a financial institution with over 100 years of service in Western North Carolina, share a longstanding commitment to the people and future of Asheville.

"HomeTrust Park reflects a partnership built on trust, community, and a shared vision for Asheville," said Brian DeWine, President of the Asheville Tourists. "This ballpark has been part of Asheville's story for more than a century, and we're proud to partner with HomeTrust to carry that tradition forward for generations to come. Both organizations have deep roots here, and we're excited to carry that legacy forward together."

HomeTrust Bank's history dates back to 1926, while the Asheville Tourists' origins trace back to 1915, making this partnership a unique alignment of two institutions that have collectively contributed over two centuries of service to the region.

"HomeTrust Bank and the Asheville Tourists share more than a name on a ballpark: we share a home and a century-long commitment to this community. As the only bank headquartered in Asheville, we're proud to call the Tourists our home team, and further invest in the place that has shaped us. We can't wait to welcome Tourist fans to HomeTrust Park," said, C. Hunter Westbrook, President and CEO of HomeTrust Bank.

HomeTrust Park will continue to serve as a gathering place for fans, families, and the broader community-hosting not only baseball games, but events that celebrate the spirit and culture of Asheville.

The new name will be reflected immediately across signage, branding, and team communications.







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Asheville Tourists Announce Ballpark Renaming to HomeTrust Park - Asheville Tourists

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