Renegades RHP Luis Serna Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release









Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Luis Serna

(Hudson Valley Renegades, Credit: Dave Janosz/Dynamic Elements Photo) Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Luis Serna(Hudson Valley Renegades, Credit: Dave Janosz/Dynamic Elements Photo)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced today that Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Luis Serna has been named the first South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week in the 2026 season.

Serna, 21, threw 7.0 shutout innings in his High-A debut on April 9 against Wilmington, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out 10. He was one of only two pitchers in the SAL during its first full week to strike out double-digit batters, and the only one to do so while throwing more than 5.0 innings. He also became the first Renegades starter to complete 7.0 innings in a start in 2026.

He set career-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in the start, needing only 85 pitches (63 strikes) to navigate his outing.

Serna is the first Renegades player to win a weekly award in 2026, after they only won three in 2025. He was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on May 11, 2021.

Hudson Valley hits the road on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Frederick Keys, but returns home on Tuesday, April 21 to begin a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.

Images from this story



Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Luis Serna

(Dave Janosz/Dynamic Elements Photo)







South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.