Tourists Fall in First Extra Innings Contest of the Year

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Nine innings were not enough to decide another close game between the Asheville Tourists and Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field on Thursday night.

Ultimately, the Grasshoppers (5-1) prevailed 4-3 in 11 innings. They scored the first two runs of the game in the first two innings with a pair of solo home runs. Cesar Hernandez helped the Tourists (2-4) level the score in the fourth frame with a two-run triple to right field.

Taking the lead in the fifth inning, Asheville's Jason Schiavone hit his second long ball of the series, clearing the right-center field wall to make it a 3-2 game.

Another homer from Greensboro tied it in the eighth inning, and pitching on both sides locked down the ninth to force extra innings.

After no one scored in the 10th inning, Inmer Lobo (W, 1-0) worked a one-two-three frame in the top of the 11th inning. Greensboro then came to bat and loaded the bases before Jared Jones was walked by Francisco Frias (L, 0-1) to bring home the winning run.

Starter Cole Hertzler struck out eight in his five innings of work for Asheville, allowing two runs. Out of the bullpen, Alain Pena pitched three innings, allowing a run, and Colby Langford tossed two scoreless frames.

Nabbing two of the Tourists' eight hits, Kyle Walker registered the team's only multi-hit game of the night.

Asheville and Greensboro will battle again on Friday for Game 4 of the series. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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