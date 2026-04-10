Saltiban, Claws Walk-Off Thursday Winners in 11

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Devin Saltiban hit a walk-off single in the 11th and the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 2-1 in 11 innings on Thursday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

It marked the first walk-off win of the year for Jersey Shore. Saltiban's hit came in the bottom of the 11th after Titan Kennedy-Hayes stranded the ghost runner in the top of the inning.

Jersey Shore has now won three games in a row and are 4-1 for the first time since 2017.

BlueClaws pitchers combined to strike out 16 Cyclones and hold Brooklyn to 0-17 with runners in scoring position.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on a SAC fly from Joel Dragoo.

Jersey Shore starter Ryan Degges went the first three innings, striking out six. He did not allow a run and gave up just one hit.

Brooklyn tied the game in the fifth on a fielder's choice groundout by Daiverson Gutierrez off Juan Amarante.

Brandon Beckel threw three scoreless innings in relief, and after a scoreless top of the ninth from Danyony Pulido, the game went to the bottom of the ninth inning tied at one.

Saltiban had two of the three Jersey Shore hits in the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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