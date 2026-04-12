Claws Roll to 7-0 Sunday Win, Clinch Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Three BlueClaws combined on a 3-hit shutout of Brooklyn while Jose Colmenares had three hits and the BlueClaws blanked the Cyclones 7-0 on Sunday.

The BlueClaws (5-3) took four of six in the series and are now 5-3 on the year for the second time in club history (2024).

Jersey Shore broke through with three runs in the fifth inning. Brady Day opened the scoring with an RBI double. Kodey Shojinaga added a SAC fly and Luke Davis an RBI single.

The BlueClaws added a run in the sixth on a SAC fly from John Spikerman for a 4-0 lead.

BlueClaws starter Sam Highfill went the first four innings, allowing no runs on two hits. He pitched out of a two-on, nobody out jam in the top of the third inning.

Juan Amarante (1-0) threw scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth behind Highfill. He earned the win.

In the eighth, the BlueClaws got three runs on an infield single from John Spikerman that was thrown up the right field line by pitcher Hunter Hodges.

Gabriel Barbosa got the last nine outs for his first save of the year and fifth of his career.

Jose Colmenares had three hits and scored twice while Luke Davis added two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The BlueClaws head to Rome and Bowling Green over the next two weeks and return to ShoreTown Ballpark on April 28th.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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