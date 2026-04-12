Gillen Logs Hot Rods Second Multi-Homer Game in 10-3 Loss

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Theo Gillen left the yard twice, but it wasn't enough for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-3), falling to the Rome Emperors (4-5) by a score of 10-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark on Sunday.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Gillen hit a leadoff home run against Emperors' starting pitcher Colin Daniel to make it 1-0, Hot Rods.

Rome turned the tables in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Jose Urbina. The Emperors took a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run by Mason Guerra. Jake Steels drove in a run, Cody Miller struck a two-run double, Colby Jones added a two-run single, and another Guerra RBI turned it into an 8-1 Rome advantage.

The Hot Rods salvaged a run against Daniel in the bottom of the third. Gillen tanked his second home run of the day to center field, reducing the lead to 8-2.

Both teams traded a run each in the sixth inning. Cody Miller logged a solo home run in the top half for Rome, while Émilien Pitre recorded an RBI double in the bottom half for Bowling Green.

Both teams were held scoreless over the final three innings, ending in a 10-3 victory for Rome.

Owen Hackman (2-0) tabbed his second win of the series with 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four. Urbina (0-2) took the loss after 1.2 innings pitched, giving up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning four.

The Hot Rods travel to Fluor Field for a battle with the Greenville Drive, beginning Tuesday at 5:45 PM CT. Starting pitchers are to-be-announced.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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