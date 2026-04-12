Grasshoppers Secure Series Win over Asheville with 4-2 Sunday Victory

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Grasshoppers Grasshoppers infielder Jack Brannigan

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Grasshoppers Grasshoppers infielder Jack Brannigan(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 4-2 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Sunday, April 12, clinching the series win. With the result, Greensboro improved to 7-2 on the season, while Asheville dropped to 3-6. The Grasshoppers held a 7-5 advantage in hits.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led Greensboro offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Wyatt Sanford, Lonnie White Jr., Easton Carmichael, Brian Sanchez, and Cam Janik.

For Asheville, catcher Freuddy Batista paced the offense, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI. Justin Thomas Jr., Max Holy, and Kyle Walker each contributed a hit for the Tourists.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed got the start for Greensboro, striking out six over three innings while allowing two hits, two earned runs, and three walks. Matt Ager earned the win in relief to improve to 1-0 on the season. Inmer Lobo recorded his first hold of the year, while Junor Flores notched his second hold.

Right-hander Nolan DeVos started on the mound for Asheville, recording five strikeouts over four innings while surrendering two hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Juan Ogando was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, April 21 against the Rome Emperors for Two Dog Tuesday! To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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