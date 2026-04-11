Late Greensboro Push Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Asheville

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers were defeated by the Asheville Tourists, 4-3, on Friday, April 10. With the win, Asheville improved to 3-4 on the season, while Greensboro fell to 5-2. The Grasshoppers outhit the Tourists 9-6 and committed one error in the contest.

Outfielder Shalin Polanco led Greensboro offensively, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Tony Blanco Jr. followed with a 2-for-4 performance, adding one RBI. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Jack Brannigan, Lonnie White Jr., Axiel Plaz, Wyatt Sanford, and Brian Sanchez.

For Asheville, infielder Alejandro Núñez paced the offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Cesar Hernandez contributed with a 2-for-4 outing and one run scored. Ethan Frey and Narbe Cruz also recorded hits for the Tourists.

Right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock started on the mound for Greensboro, striking out five while allowing one hit and issuing two walks over five innings. Owen Kellington was charged with the loss and a blown save.

Right-hander Parker Smith earned the win for Asheville, improving to 1-1 on the season after striking out three and allowing five hits, two earned runs, and three walks across five innings. José Guedez recorded his first hold of the season, while Nate Wohlgemuth secured his first save.

The Grasshoppers continue their Opening Week against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow Saturday, April 11, at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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