Gillen and Santana's Late Game Heroics Lead Hot Rods to 6-4 Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Theo Gillen, the Tampa Bay Rays No. 1 prospect, recorded a game-winning double, while Adrian Santana made a game-sealing catch, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-2) to a 6-4 victory over the Rome Emperors (3-4) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday.

The Emperors grabbed the lead in the top of the second against Hot Rods' starter Gary Gill Hill. Owen Carey hit a leadoff triple into right-center field and Mason Guerra brought him home on an RBI single to make it 1-0, Rome. Colin Burgess extended the inning with a two-out single, setting up an Isaiah Drake RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green pulled a run back against Rome starter Cam Caminiti in the bottom of the second inning. Connor Hujsak led off the inning with a single and Tony Santa Maria singled two batters later. A Caminiti balk set up second and third with two outs. Tom Poole posted an infield RBI single to cut the Rome lead to 2-1.

The Hot Rods rallied for their first lead in the bottom of the fourth against Caminiti. Narciso Polanco recorded a two-out single, Santa Maria followed with an RBI double to left-center field, knotting the game at 2-2. Santa Maria moved up to third base on the same play after a throwing error by John Gil. A Caminiti wild pitch plated Santa Maria from third, giving Bowling Green a 3-2 advantage.

The Emperors hit back against Gill Hill in the top of the fifth inning to gain the lead. Gil hit a game-tying home run to level the scales at 3-3. Eric Hartman followed up with a go-ahead home run to right field for a 4-3 Emperors lead.

Bowling Green re-established its lead with a three-run bottom of the seventh inning against the Rome bullpen. Santa Maria logged an infield single against reliever Justin Long. Tom Poole moved him to third with a one-out double, and Ricardo Gonzalez reached on a one-out walk.

Gillen entered with the bases loaded and two outs against Rome reliever Trent Buchanan. The budding prospect powered a three-run double to right field to make it 6-4, Hot Rods.

The Emperors put together a late rally in the top of the ninth inning. Logan Braunschweig hit a leadoff single against RHP Noah Beal. Burgess and Drake walked to load the bases. Gil popped out to bring Rome to their last gasp.

Santana's sprawling catch took away a potential game-tying single from Hartman to close the game.

Andres Galan (1-0) earned the victory with 3.0 scoreless frames and three strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk. Justin Long (1-1) was charged with the loss after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on two hits, walking one and striking out two. Beal (1) earned the save with a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the penultimate game of a six-game series from Bowling Green Ballpark at 4:05 PM CT. Bowling Green sends out RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 0.00) starts for Bowling Green against Rome's RHP Cade Kuehler (0-0, 6.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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