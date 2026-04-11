Keys Take Down Dash to Snap Losing Streak

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WINSTON SALEM, NC - The Frederick Keys got back in the win column and snapped a losing streak against the Winston-Salem Dash Friday night, winning by a score of 3-2 at Truist Stadium.

The Keys used a late eighth inning RBI double from Braylin Tavera to give them the lead for good, as Frederick earned its first victory in the six-game series Friday night on the road.

Joseph Dzierwa began his night on the mound strong with a scoreless bottom of the first, taking the contest into the second with the Keys and Dash still knotted up at zeros.

After Dzierwa recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the second on the hill, Victor Figueroa launched a two-run homer over the left-field wall in the top of the third, putting the Keys ahead 2-0 heading into the fourth at Truist Stadium.

A solo home run and an RBI single from Winston-Salem in the bottom of the fourth tied things up at two apiece approaching the fifth, as the Keys looked to surge back in front in their second Friday road game of 2026.

Following a scoreless fifth inning on both sides, Dzierwa picked up a clutch second strikeout in the bottom of the sixth, keeping his team tied at two with Winston-Salem going into the seventh in the Twin City.

With both sides still trading zeros in the seventh, Leandro Arias drilled a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the eighth to put the visitors ahead by one at 3-2 approaching the ninth, after Hans Crouse recorded a scoreless bottom of the eighth on the mound.

Ryan Cabarcas picked up his second save of the season after recording a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, as Frederick held on for the exciting one-run victory Friday night on the road.

Frederick prepares for game five of six against the Dash Saturday night, with first pitch from Truist Stadium set for 6:30 p.m.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.