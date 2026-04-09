Frederick Keys Announce Naming Rights Extension with Longtime Partner Nymeo Federal Credit Union

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, Md. - The Frederick Keys are proud to announce a naming rights extension with longtime partner Nymeo Federal Credit Union, reaffirming a partnership rooted in shared values, community investment, and a commitment to the Frederick region.

The extension continues Nymeo's long-standing relationship with the Keys and solidifies its role as a key supporter of local sports, family entertainment, and community engagement. For fans, players, and residents alike, the partnership represents stability, collaboration, and a shared vision for Frederick's future.

"Nymeo Federal Credit Union has been an incredible partner to the Frederick Keys for many years," said Slater Fuchs, General Manager of the Frederick Keys. "Their continued commitment goes far beyond naming rights- it's about supporting our community, investing in local connections, and helping us create memorable experiences for our fans."

As a locally focused financial institution, Nymeo has consistently demonstrated its dedication to Frederick through sponsorships, volunteerism, and support of regional initiatives. The extension underscores Nymeo's belief in the power of sports to bring people together and strengthen community bonds.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Frederick Keys," said Vicki Johnston, President of Nymeo Federal Credit Union. "This relationship reflects our shared passion for community, teamwork, and creating opportunities that benefit families and businesses throughout Frederick County."

The Keys and Nymeo will continue working together on community-based programming, fan engagement initiatives, and events that celebrate Frederick's vibrant spirit both on and off the field.

This agreement highlights the value of long-term partnerships built on trust, mutual support, and a shared commitment to the community- values that have defined both organizations for years.







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