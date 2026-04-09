Keys Fall in Second Game of Series to Dash

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WINSTON SALEM, NC - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of a six-game series to the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox) Wednesday night, falling by a score of 5-4 at Truist Stadium.

The Keys could not pull a late rally in game two with the Dash scoring their winning run in the bottom of the seventh, as Frederick aims to get back in the win column Thursday night on the road.

Winston Salem brought home the game's first runs in the bottom of the first with a three-run frame off a bases-loaded walk and error, handing the home team a 3-0 lead going into the second to begin the night.

After both sides went off the board in the second, Yeiber Cartaya picked up his second 1-2-3 inning on the mound in the bottom of the third, keeping Frederick in the game entering the fourth at Truist Stadium.

The Keys roared back with three runs in the top of the fourth courtesy of RBIs from Vance Honeycutt, Victor Figueroa, and Ryan Stafford, tying the game up at three apiece going into the fifth in Winston-Salem.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Dash took back the lead off an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, giving Winston-Salem a 4-3 lead entering the seventh Wednesday night.

Maikol Hernandez began his time in Frederick strong with a game-tying RBI single in the top of the seventh, but a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame handed the Dash the lead back at 5-4 approaching the eighth.

Joe Glassey recorded a scoreless frame in the bottom of the eighth, and his team looked for another come-from-behind rally in the ninth, needing just one run to tie.

Despite the Keys putting the tying run on base in the top of the ninth, a groundout to first ended the game, as the Keys fell by one run for the second straight game in game two of the six-game series.

Frederick prepares for game three of the six-game series against the Dash with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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