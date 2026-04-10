Spartanburgers Drop Pitchers' Duel to Drive

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Pitching dominated Thursday's game between the Spartanburgers (1-4) and the Drive (2-4). A two-run triple in the seventh from Isaiah Jackson provided the only offense of the night in a 2-0 Greenville win.

Both starting pitchers were sensational. Hub City's J'Briell Easley threw just 18 pitches in two scoreless innings before he was replaced by Joe Adametz (L, 0-1). Greenville's Juan Valera struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced. Valera continued through the fifth, allowing just two hits and topping out at 102 mph with his fastball.

Despite allowing the leadoff man to reach in each of his first three innings, Adametz kept the Drive off the board for four straight innings. The biggest trouble came in the fourth when Justin Gonzalez led the inning off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two strikeouts and a jumping grab from right fielder Yeison Morrobel helped preserve the shutout.

Joey Gartrell (W, 1-0) took over on the mound for Greenville in a scoreless game in the sixth. Luke Hanson led off the inning with a single. After two flyouts, a pair of walks loaded the bases. Gartrell induced a flyout from Morrobel to end the threat.

In the top of the seventh, the Drive broke the scoreless tie. With two outs, Greenville's Isaiah Jackson punched a sinking line drive underneath the glove of Maxton Martin in right and scored a pair. Cole Stasio breezed through the Drive in the eighth and ninth. Hub City worked a pair of walks against Steven Brooks (S, 1), but Brooks struck out the other six batters he faced.

Fifth Third Firework Friday means a 7:05 p.m. ET start between Greenville and Hub City tomorrow night. Rangers No. 12 prospect Dalton Pence (0-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Burgers, opposed by 2025 Red Sox first-round pick, Kyson Witherspoon (0-1, 10.80 ERA). Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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