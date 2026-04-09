Black Spinners Night Returns to Fluor Field for the First Time in 2026

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Celebrate history. Embrace community. Experience the magic of baseball.

Join us on Saturday, April 18th as the Greenville Drive take the field as the Black Spinners, honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues deep roots in the Upstate. This powerful tribute recognizes the trailblazers who helped shape the game and left a lasting impact on the region.

The day begins with the Jackie Robinson Celebration & HBCU College Fair set up along the Fluor Field concourse beginning at 1 p.m. Thirty Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will be on hand to make presentations, speak one-on-one to attendees, accept applications, help with admission and financial aid questions, and more. A complimentary lunch, entertainment, and baseball game tickets will be provided for all participants.

Before first pitch, the party starts outside the stadium with Saturdays on the District presented by Publix - a high-energy pregame block party on District 356. Enjoy food, drinks, games, and more as the area buzzes with community spirit and celebration.

Then it's game on, as the Black Spinners take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a matchup that blends history, heart, and Our Home Team pride.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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