Keys Suffer Road Loss to Dash Thursday Night

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WINSTON SALEM, NC - The Frederick Keys suffered their third loss of the series to the Winston-Salem Dash Thursday night, falling by a score of 8-3 at Truist Stadium.

Despite cutting the deficit to one in the top of the sixth, the Dash scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away from the Keys, as Frederick looks to get back in the win column in game four of the series Friday night.

The Dash struck first with four runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of three RBI doubles, handing the home team an early 4-0 lead in the Twin City.

After Carson Dorsey recorded a scoreless bottom of the second on the mound, an RBI from Braylin Tavera brought home Vance Honeycutt home from third, making it a 4-1 game approaching the fourth Thursday night.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Colin Tuft jogged down from third to score on a wild pitch, after a triple put him on base to begin the top of the fifth. This cut the deficit to two at 4-2 heading into the sixth, after Eccel Correa recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth in his Keys debut on the hill.

During the top of the sixth, Colin Yeaman launched an RBI double down the left-field line to bring the Keys back within one, and another scoreless frame from Correa kept the Keys down only 4-3 going into the seventh at Truist Stadium.

Two home runs in the bottom of the seventh gave Winston-Salem their largest lead of the night at five, as the Keys entered the eighth down 8-3 in game three of the series.

With both sides going off the board in the eighth, the Keys looked for another late rally in the top of the ninth, but a scoreless frame handed Winston-Salem their fourth straight win, as they took down Frederick by a score of 8-3 Thursday night.

Frederick heads into the second half of their first six-game series of the season against the Dash Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.