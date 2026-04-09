Greenville Falls 4-1 After Quiet Night at the Plate

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive managed just one hit Wednesday night and could not recover from an early deficit in a 4-1 loss to the Hub City Spartanburgers in Game 2 of their six-game series at Fifth Third Park.

Greenville dropped to 1-4 on the young season, while Hub City improved to 1-3. The Drive were held scoreless through the first five innings and finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, striking out 12 times in front of a crowd of 2,896 on a clear 63-degree night.

Hub City set the tone immediately against Greenville starter Luis Cohen. After Cohen struck out Maxton Martin to open the bottom of the first, Gleider Figuereo jumped on an 0-2 pitch and sent it out to right field for a solo home run, giving the Spartanburgers a 1-0 lead.

The Spartanburgers added on in the second after Arturo Disla doubled to right-center to open the inning. Yeison Morrobel's groundout moved him to third, and Antonis Macias followed with a productive ground ball to second that brought Disla home for a 2-0 advantage.

Greenville had its first real scoring chance in the third. Nazzan Zanetello drew a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on Natanael Yuten's groundout, but Enrique Segura kept the Drive off the board when Justin Gonzales lifted a flyout to center to end the inning.

Another opportunity slipped away in the fourth. Yoeilin Cespedes walked to open the frame and Jack Winnay was hit by a pitch, putting two aboard with nobody out after Hub City turned to Brock Porter out of the bullpen. But Mason White flew out, Freili Encarnacion struck out on a foul tip and Adonys Guzman went down swinging to preserve Hub City's 2-0 lead.

The Spartanburgers then delivered the game's decisive blow in the bottom half. Malcolm Moore doubled to right-center and, after Cohen retired the next two hitters, Macias drove a 1-2 pitch to right for a two-run homer that stretched the lead to 4-0. Cohen exited later in the inning after 3 2/3 frames, charged with four earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

Greenville finally broke through in the sixth. Gonzales worked a leadoff walk and Winnay followed with the Drive's lone hit of the night, a single to right, to put runners at the corners with one out. White then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home Gonzales and trimming the deficit to 4-1.

That was as close as the Drive would get.

Porter limited the damage after entering in the fourth and earned the win, allowing one hit and one run over 2 2/3 innings. Thomas Ireland took over after White's sacrifice fly and shut the door across 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four. Joey Danielson handled the ninth, retiring Greenville in order to record the save.

While the offense never found rhythm, Greenville did get a strong effort from Alex Bouchard in relief. Entering with one on and two out in the fourth, Bouchard stranded the inherited runner and kept the Drive within striking distance the rest of the way. He tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Winnay finished 1 for 3 to account for Greenville's only hit. Gonzales scored the lone run and White drove it in with his sixth RBI of the season. Zanetello also contributed Greenville's only stolen base.

For Hub City, Disla led the way by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, while Macias supplied three RBIs on his second-inning groundout and fourth-inning homer. Figuereo added the early solo shot as the Spartanburgers did all of their scoring in the first four innings.

The Drive now head into the remainder of the series looking for more consistency at the plate after being held to one run tonight while scoring 7 runs in game 1. The Drive will look to bounce back on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm in Spartanburg.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

Greenville Falls 4-1 After Quiet Night at the Plate - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.