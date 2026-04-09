Little Leaguers Take Center Stage at Fluor Field on April 19

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive will welcome young ballplayers and their families to Fluor Field on Sunday, April 19 for GVL Little League Day, a special afternoon dedicated to celebrating the local Little League community.

The day will feature a pregame parade, giving Little Leaguers the chance to take the field and be recognized before the Drive game begins. It's a fun and memorable way for young athletes to experience the excitement of game day at Fluor Field while representing their teams and leagues.

Following the game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases, creating an unforgettable finish to a day built around baseball, community, and family fun.

GVL Little League Day is one of the highlights of the season for young fans, bringing players together from across the area to celebrate the game they love in the home of the Greenville Drive.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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