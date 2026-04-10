Renegades Game Notes

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (3-2) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-2)

RHP Jack Cebert (First Start) vs. RHP Riley Maddox (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 6 | Home Game 4 | Friday, April 10, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Night: Siblings Night presented by D. Rhode Home Services

Promotion: Fireworks Friday presented by D. Rhode Home Services

Ticket Special: Buy One, Get One Free Tickets for Siblings Night purchase here.

COMING HOME AGAIN: The Renegades open up their 2026 home slate with a 6-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Last season, the Renegades were 79-50 at Heritage Financial Park, the 2nd best home record in the South Atlantic League behind only the Greensboro Grasshoppers (88-43), High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LUIS SKYWALKER: On space night, the force was strong with Luis Serna. The RHP dealt for a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts. The performance is more impressive considering that Serna dealt with injury in 2025 and only made four appearances. He never dealt past the third inning in those four appearances.

WELCOMING WILMINGTON: The Hudson Valley Renegades were 19-11 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks last season and 8-4 at Heritage Financial Park. At home, the Renegades pitching staff put up a 2.62 ERA against the Blue Rocks last season, and the 'Gades bats hit .207. The Renegades collected 124 more extra base hits in the season-long series last year than the Blue Rocks. In the 2020s, Hudson Valley has never lost a season-long series to Wilmington. The Renegades are 38-16 against the Blue Rocks from 2021-2025.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: The Renegades pieced together the first shutout of the season behind starter Luis Serna who grabbed the first quality start of the year for the Renegades. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout).

ICE COLD BATS: The Renegades are averaging just over six hits per game this series against Wilmington. In Game 1 of the series, the Renegades grabbed eight hits, but they could only get two after the fourth inning. In Game 2, Hudson Valley tallied 7 hits, but it could only get two hits after the third inning. Last night, the 'Gades pieced together four hits but only had one multi-hit inning. The top-three in the 'Gades batting order (INF Core Jackson, INF Kaeden Kent, and INF Kyle West) are a combined 3-for-36 (.083) with two walks and one RBI in this series.

FREE BASES: The Renegades walked 8+ batters in three of their first four games. In Game 1 against the Blue Rocks, the 'Gades walked 10 and hit two batters. Two nights ago, the 'Gades walked 13 and hit two batters. The 13 walks are tied for the second most ever in a game for Hudson Valley. Additionally, seven of the 13 walks came in the fourth inning, which is the most walks that Renegades pitching has ever delivered in a single inning.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

K's FOR EVERYONE: Through the first four games of the season, Hudson Valley has struck out 67 batters which is second most in the South Atlantic League (Jersey Shore leads with 69). The Renegades have struck out double digit batters in each contest so far (17, 13, 12, 12, and 13).

ER-YAY: Through five games, the Renegades boast the third-best ERA in High-A baseball (2.68). 16 of the 18 runs the 'Gades allowed game in games one and two of this series against Wilmington. The two runs the 'Gades allowed through the first two games of the season are the fewest for the club since 2019 when they allowed three total runs to Aberdeen through their first two games. The last time the Renegades allowed two or fewer runs through the first two games of the season was 2018 against Aberdeen (one).

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER: The Renegades Break Camp Roster features seven of the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline rankings, led by LHP Pico Kohn (#10). Joining him are INF Core Jackson (#12), INF Kaeden Kent (#13), OF Wilson Rodriguez (#18), RHP Rory Fox (#21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (#23) and RHP Jack Cebert (#25). An eighth, RHP Bryce Cunningham (#7), begins the season on the Renegades 7-day Injured List. Many of these are new names to the Yankees top prospects lists, as the organization has traded 17 of their top 30 prospects since the beginning of the 2025 season.

NEW YEAR, NEW GADES: Hudson Valley's roster includes 11 players from the Yankees' 2025 draft and free agent class. This includes four of the team's top five picks in the draft (Kaeden Kent, 3rd round; Pico Kohn, 4th round; Core Jackson, 5th round, and Rory Fox, 6th round).

HOME COOKING: The Renegades have set single-season franchise records for wins in each of the last two seasons (73 and 79, respectively), and a big reason for that has been their dominance at Heritage Financial Park. Since the start of the 2024 season, Hudson Valley has a 91-40 (.695) record at home, by far the best of any MiLB team in that span.

THREE PEATTM: LHP Kyle Carr ended the 2025 season by being named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year after leading the league with a 1.96 ERA. He became the third straight Hudson Valley pitcher to be named the league's top pitcher, joining RHP Drew Thorpe (2023) and RHP Cam Schlittler (2024). Both Thorpe and Schlittler went on to make their MLB debuts the year after pitching with the Renegades.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (219), At-Bats (728), Hits (169), Singles (108), Doubles (40), Extra-Base Hits (61), Total Bases (267), Runs (99), RBI (94), Walks (119) and Strikeouts (244).

LONG TIME, NO SEE: Hudson Valley's Break Camp Roster featured two former Renegades who spent the entire 2025 season at Double-A or above in OF Cole Gabrielson and RHP Baron Stuart. Gabrielson hit .213/.346/.298 and played spectacular defense across 76 games across the '23 and '24 seasons with the Renegades, while Stuart went 10-9 with a 4.05 ERA in 29 games as a starter with the 'Gades in '23 and '24 seasons.

FATHER TO SON: During the offseason, Renegades infielder Kaeden Kent's father, Jeff, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee, and will be inducted this July. Kent becomes the second-ever son of a Hall of Fame player to play for the Renegades, joining Reid Ryan (son of Nolan Ryan) from the inaugural 1994 team.

APRIL... FLOWERS?: The Renegades thrived last April, starting off 16-7 in the first month of the year. That led to a slower May and June where the Renegades finished the respective months 14-12 and 12-12. The Renegades played one six-game series against the Cyclones in April (3-3), and they played two three-game series against the Cyclones in June (5-1).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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