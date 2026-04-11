Renegades Can't Find Big Hits in 3-1 Setback

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-1, and have lost three of their last four games.

Hudson Valley left 10 batters on base, the second highest total of the season. The Renegades had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but SS Kaeden Kent flew out to end the game.

The Renegades struck out nine Blue Rocks, making it the first game this season where 'Gades pitching has not tallied double-digit strikeouts.

Renegades pitching did not issue a walk for the first time this season. However, the 'Gades did hit two Blue Rocks with pitches, so still allowed two free bases.

The Blue Rocks grabbed seven hits off the Renegades, making it only the second game this season where a 'Gades opponent has tallied more than five hits.

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Renegades batters tied a season-high eight walks earned tonight against Wilmington. Only two 'Gades (3B Core Jackson and CF Camden Troyer did not draw a walk), however Jackson got hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth to load the bases.

RHP Jack Cebert (7.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 1 HR) made his 2026 debut and his first ever start as a professional.

Cebert recorded the longest start for the Renegades this season, dealing 0.1 inning further than Luis Serna who lasted 7.0 innings on Wednesday night. Cebert is the eighth Renegade to pitch 7.1-or-more innings in a start since 2005, and is the first to do so since Josh Grosz did so on 6/28/2025 at Wilmington.

Cebert is the first starter to not walk an opponent this season, and he's the third 'Gades pitcher to do so (joining Chris Veach and Tony Rossi).

Cebert tied Pico Kohn for the second-most strikeouts recorded by a Renegades starting pitcher in a game this season with eight. Kohn and Cebert trail Luis Serna who leads 'Gades starters with 10 strikeouts in a start.

RHP Chris Veach (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) has dealt 4.1 scoreless relief innings to begin the season.

Veach entered the game in the top of the ninth inning and retired the three batters in order.

Veach struck out his sixth batter of the year in the form of Blue Rocks' DH Marcus Brown.

C Eric Genther (1-for-3, BB, K) has gotten a hit in all four games against Wilmington.

Genther's four-game hitting is the longest on the team, as is his six-game on-base streak.

Genther is 7-for-15 (.467) with four runs, a RBI, two walks, and two strikeouts in the series.

LF Josh Moylan (0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 K) drew two walks in the game.

Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in walks with 121.

After not playing on Thursday, Moylan walked twice, including in the bottom of the ninth with the 'Gades trailing the Blue Rocks by two.

Moylan is 2-for-10 with a double, a triple, a RBI, two walks, and seven strikeouts in the series against Wilmington.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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