Renegades & Good Boy Vodka Team to Present 2026 Bark in the Park Games

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today their 2026 season Bark in the Park Games presented by Good Boy Vodka. For five games during the 2026 season, guests can bring their dogs along with them to the park to enjoy Renegades baseball.

All-new for 2026, during each Bark in the Park game, the first 75 dogs to through the gates will receive a special collector's gift courtesy of Good Boy Vodka.

"We love having our four-legged friends at the ballpark and are excited to bring Bark in the Park back courtesy of our friends at Good Boy Vodka," said Renegades general manager Tom Denlinger. "We're excited to host Bark in the Park once a month tied in with our Hudson Valley Retrievers alternate identity for three nights, and also add in the new addition of the collector's item for the first 75 dogs each event courtesy of Good Boy Vodka. We look forward to Fetching our Fun in 2026."

The dates are as follows:

Thursday, April 22 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Bag Dispenser and Carabiner

Thursday, May 14 vs Frederick Keys

Giveaway: Retrievers Fetch Your Fun Magnet

Tuesday, June 9 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Bowl

Sunday, July 5 vs Wilmington Blue Rocks

Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Collar

Sunday, Aug. 30 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Leash

Admission for dogs is free with the purchase of a human ticket, and guests must sign a waiver for their dogs upon entry to the ballpark. After each Bark in the Park game presented by Good Boy Vodka, the Renegades will host Dogs and Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP.

Good Boy Vodka was founded on two passions, crafting exceptional beverages and creating meaningful impact. Their tagline, "Every Pour Helps a Pup," reflects their commitment to supporting rescue dog organizations, military K9s and veteran programs across the country.

Guests at Heritage Financial Park can stop by the Corner Taproom down the left field line to get a Good Boy signature cocktail, and enjoy Good Boy Vodka Lemonade at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

Single game tickets for all games are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







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