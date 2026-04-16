Polanco Collects Three Hits, Flewelling and McCoy Homer in 6-4 Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Narciso Polanco recorded a three-hit game and drove in two runs, while Nathan Flewelling and Ryan McCoy each went deep, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-3) to a 6-4 win over the Greenville Drive (3-8) at Fluor Field on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Greenville started the scoring in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. With one out, Henry Godbout hit a solo homer to left, giving Greenville a 1-0 lead. One out later, Mason White added to the lead with a solo homer of his own, making it 2-0 Greenville.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the second inning against Dash starter Luis Cohen. Connor Hujsak led off with a double to center. In the next at-bat, Polanco singled to center, plating Hujsak, making it a 2-1 game.

Three more runs came around to score for Bowling Green in the top of the fourth against Cohen. Flewelling led off with a solo homer to right, tying the game at 2-2. Hujsak followed with a double, and Polanco tripled, scoring Husjak to give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead. Tom Poole grounded out to second, driving in Polanco, expanding the Bowling Green lead to 4-2.

Both teams drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth. Adonys Guzman slugged a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth for Greenville, while Pitre logged an RBI single in the top of the fifth for Bowling Green, making it a 5-3 Hot Rods lead.

The Drive made it a one-run game in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Jacob Kisting. Jack Winnay smoked a solo home run to left, cutting into the Hot Rods lead, 5-4.

Bowling Green added an insurance run in the top of the ninth against Greenville reliever Calvin Bickerstaff. McCoy cranked solo blast to center, increasing the Hot Rods advantage to 6-4.

Kisting closed out a scoreless ninth inning, shutting down the Drive offense for a 6-4 Hot Rods win.

Gainey (1-0) earned his first win of the season, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three. Cohen (0-2) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits and striking out three over 4.0 frames. Kisting (1) picked up his first save of the season, hurling 4.0 innings of relief, allowing just one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 5.40) against Greenville RHP Juan Valera (0-0, 2.16).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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