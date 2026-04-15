Hujsak Homers Twice, Brito Shines on the Mound in 3-0 Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Connor Hujsak put his power on display with two solo homers, while Anderson Brito logged 5.0 hitless innings, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-3) to a 3-0 win over the Greenville Drive (3-7) on Tuesday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Bowling Green scoring started in the top of the second against Greenville starter Shea Sprague. With one out, Hujsak blasted a solo homer to left-center field, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 1-0.

The Hot Rods struck again in the top of the fourth with Sprague still on the hill. With two outs, Hujsak powered another solo homer to left, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 2-0.

Brito finished his outing with 5.0 hitless innings, allowing just one baserunner while striking out three.

In the top of the sixth, the Hot Rods added their final run of the game against Drive reliever Jojo Ingrassia. Adrian Santana worked a leadoff walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. One out later, Émilien Pitre lifted a sacrifice fly to left, plating Santana to make it a 3-0 Bowling Green lead.

Jonathan Russell and Jacob Kmatz combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief, completing a shutout, securing a 3-0 win.

Brito (1-1) tossed 5.0 hitless innings while striking out three in his first win of the season. Sprague (0-1) was given the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out five. Kmatz (2) earned his second save of the season, hurling 2.0 perfect frames with four strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Greenville play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. The Hot Rods will send out LHP Garrett Gainey (0-0, 9.00) against Greenville RHP Luis Cohen (0-1, 9.82).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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