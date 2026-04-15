Voit's Go-Ahead 3-Run Shot and Gutiérrez's 4-Hit Night Propel Brooklyn to First Home Win of '26, 9-8

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a go-ahead 3-run home run in the 8th inning from 2B Mitch Voit, combined with a 4-hit night from C Daiverson Gutiérrez, the Cyclones grabbed their first home win of the season on Tuesday night. Brooklyn downed Greensboro in a back-and-forth ballgame, 9-8.

Mitch Voit caps a rollercoaster type of night for the Cyclones with a three-run blast in the bottom of the 8th to put the 'Clones in front 9-8

Voit's long ball marks the first of the year for the '25 Mets first rounder, in addition to his first at the High-A level. Gutiérrez, meanwhile, snapped out of an 0-for-13 skid with four hits, including a solo home run in the 3rd and a double in the 8th.

In addition to Voit and Gutiérrez, 1B Trace Willhoite also had a night to remember. The Lipscomb product reached base three times, including a pair of RBI doubles. Of Willhoite's four hits this year, all of them have been two-baggers.

All told, the nine runs scored on 11 hits were both season-highs for Brooklyn. Six of nine Brooklyn starters recorded at least one hit and one run scored.

RHP Garrett Stratton recorded his first professional save for the 'Clones. The Houston, Texas native struck out a pair and worked around a 2-out walk to preserve the victory for Brooklyn.

Greensboro struck first on the first pitch of the game. SS Wyatt Sanford started the game with a solo shot off of RHP Jonathan Jiménez. The long ball marked Sanford's 3rd of the year.

Brooklyn's answer was immediate in the bottom of the 1st. The 'Clones pulled out in front thanks to a 2-run triple from LF John Bay. From there, he'd score from 3rd on a throwing error by Greensboro's catcher to push the Brooklyn lead to 3-1. The final tally of the frame came on Willhoite's first of two RBI doubles on the night.

Greensboro got cut into their deficit in the 3rd when C Axiel Plaz laced and RBI single to right field to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Still, the 'Clones got the run right back in the bottom half of Gutiérrez's solo shot - the second of his four hits on the evening.

In the 4th, Greensboro pulled even with three runs. Jiménez punched out a pair to start the frame, but the inning would unravel from there. 3B Matt King drew a walk, and would take 2nd on a wild pitch. RF Camden Janik then walked, before 2B Carlos Caro lined a single to left to score a run.

The Grasshoppers plated two more to tie the game one batter later, when Sanford tripled to center to clear the bases. That would be all for Jiménez, who tossed 3.2 innings of 5-run ball, allowing six hits while walking three and striking out five.

The 'Clones broke the 5-5 tie in the 6th. With two on and nobody out, Willhoite's second RBI double put Brooklyn in front. The Cyclones could have plated some insurance, but LF Shalin Polanco unleashed a laser of a throw home from left to get RF Yohairo Cuevas at home. A flyout then ended the inning.

Brooklyn surrendered the lead in the 8th. With RHP Brett Banks on in relief, the first two Grasshoppers reached on a single and a hit by pitch. A sac bunt combined with an E1 enabled the Grasshoppers to tie the game as Banks' throw was wide of first. After a strikeout, fielder's choice and a walk, DH Tony Blanco Jr doubled to right to break the tie. Greensboro tried to plate all three, but the third runner was thrown out at home.

In the home 8th, a Cuevas triple and Willhoite walk put the go-ahead run at the plate, and set the scene for Voit's go-ahead blast. Greensboro could not pull even in the 9th, mustering just a two-out walk.

The Cyclones and Grasshoppers return to action at 4:00 on Wednesday from Maimonides Park. RHP Channing Austin takes the ball for Brooklyn (0-0, 2.25 ERA) while Greensboro projects to counter with RHP Carlos Castillo (0-0, 2.00 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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