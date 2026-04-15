Claws Roll in Series-Opening Win at Rome

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ROME, GA - John Spikerman had four hits while Mavis Graves struck out nine over four scoreless innings and the BlueClaws rolled to a 12-0 win over Rome on Tuesday in the first game of a six-game series.

Jersey Shore is now 6-3 for the first time in club history, and have won back to back games after extra inning losses on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring with two-run singles in the first two innings, first by Brock Vradenburg and then by John Spikerman.

Meanwhile, Mavis Graves struck out the side in both the second and third innings. He added two more to give him nine strikeouts, one off his BlueClaws-best, through four innings.

Jersey Shore tacked on more runs in the top of the fifth. Vradenburg, who singled, scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Carter Mathison, who later scored on a wild pitch.

The BlueClaws scored five times in the seventh on two hits, RBI singles by Brady Day and John Spikerman.

Reese Dutton, who came on in the fifth, also threw four one-hit innings, adding three strikeouts.

Spikerman led the way with four hits, while Jose Colmenares had three for the second straight game. Devin Saltiban, Day, Vradenburg, and Raider Tello had two hits each.

The teams take the field again on Wednesday at 11:00 am. RHP Ryan Degges starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.