Winston-Salem Dashes Away with Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists opened their third straight series on the road Tuesday night, facing the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium and falling 16-6.

The Dash (6-4) scored their 16 runs on just 11 hits, accompanied by nine walks, while the Tourists (3-7) racked up nine hits.

It did not take long for Winston-Salem to get on the scoreboard. A two-run triple put them ahead in the first frame, and a wild pitch later scored a third run.

A quartet of Dash baserunners was brought home in the bottom of the third, and Asheville answered by scoring as many runs in the top of the fourth.

Drew Brutcher and Max Holy brought home the Tourists' first runs of the night, and then Hemmanuel Rosario obliterated a two-run shot over the left field wall, making it a 7-4 game.

Asheville could not cut the deficit any closer, however. For the second inning in a row, Winston-Salem scored another four runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game back out of reach.

The Tourists added one more in both the fifth and sixth innings from another Brutcher single and a Jason Schiavone walk with the bases loaded. The final five runs of the night came in the bottom of the eighth inning, solidifying the Dash's win.

Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-1) was credited with the loss, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing six runs. For Winston-Salem, Luke Bell (W, 1-0) earned the win.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday, with the first set at 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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