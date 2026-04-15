Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On the Road Again.... For the first time in 2026, the Hot Rods hopped on a bus to Greenville, South Carolina. To end the 2025 season, the last Bowling Green road trip was to Greenville,

splitting the series with the Drive. The Hot Rods enter the first road trip of the year 6-3 with a 1.0 game lead in the SAL South. Greenville starts the series 3-6, trailing Bowling Green by 3.0 games.

Gillen Garners Attention.... Theo Gillen was awarded SAL Player of the Week for his performance against the Rome Emperors. He played in five games, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, four homers, and eight RBI. Although the numbers are impressive by themselves, they are even more eye-popping when you look at Gillen's start in the Tampa Bay organization. Over 73 games with Single-A Charleston last year, Gillen hit five home runs, nearly matching his season-high in just a two-game span.

Brito is Back.... Tuesday's starter for the Hot Rods, Anderson Brito, should be happy to see a familiar foe. During his 2025 season with the Asheville Tourists, the right-handed pitcher faced Greenville three times. During those starts, Brito hurled 11.2 innings, allowing just one run on eight hits. He also recorded 14 strikeouts compared to 18 walks. Brito is still looking for his first decision against Greenville after posting a 0.77 ERA and a .190 opponent batting average against them last season.

A Tale of Two Cities.... The Hot Rods and Drive have matched up 94 times over 19 series dating back to 2009. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 55-39, winning 12 of the 19 series played. The most apparent trend between the two teams is defending their home turf. When in Bowling Green, the Hot Rods lead the series 30-16. When the series is in Greenville, the Drive lead with a record of 25-23.

Living Like a Lefty.... Bowling Green has enjoyed the early offensive performances from a pair of left-handed hitters. Theo Gillen and Nathan Flewelling can be found in a majority of the league-leaders lists to start the season. Both hitters enter Tuesday tied for third in SAL batting average (.364). Gillen leads the league, slugging .889, while Flewelling is second (.727). The same can be said for OPS, with Gillen logging a 1.308, and Flewelling posting a 1.144 OPS.

Arm Barn Affirmation.... One of the brightest spots to start the season for Bowling Green has been the bullpen. Over the first nine games, relievers have posted a 3.32 ERA over 43.1 innings of work. They have held opponents to a .224 batting average while striking out 48 and walking 19 batters. Southpaw T.J. Fondtain has logged the most work over the first two series, pitching to the tune of a 1.23 ERA over 7.1 innings from the 'pen.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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