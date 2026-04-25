Renegades Game Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - Saturday's regularly-schedule game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Sunday, April 24. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at noon for Summit Club Members and 12:30 p.m. for general ticketholders.

Guests with tickets to Saturday's game may redeem them for a ticket of equal-or-lesser value for any remaining Renegades game at Heritage Financial Park during the 2026 season.

The Newburgh Gorhams cooler bag giveaway presented by Hannaford Supermarkets and Orange County Night as part of the 845 County Nights series presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union has been rescheduled to Friday, May 8. The Renegades will also wear their Gorhams jerseys on that night, which will be auctioned off after the game to benefit M.A.R.C.S. Friends.

The Most Improved Student Day presented by Central Hudson presentations will take place on Sunday between the first and second games of the doubleheader. The regularly-scheduled Pregame Catch on the Field will be moved to postgame following Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. The touch-a-truck in the main plaza of Heritage Financial Park will proceed as scheduled during the games.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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