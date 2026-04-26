BlueClaws Swept in Saturday Double-Header at Bowling Green

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - The BlueClaws were swept in a double-header on Saturday at Bowling Green, giving them five straight losses to start the series.

Jersey Shore is now 9-10 on the year, under .500 for the first time this season. Bowling Green improved to 14-6.

Game One

Bowling Green won the first game 3-2.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on Brady Day's RBI single. Day then hit his third home run in the last two games in the top of the fifth to push the lead to 2-0. The former Kansas State Wildcat hit two home runs with Clearwater last year, but has bested that total just this week.

Bowling Green, however, came back to tie the game on a 2-run double in the fifth inning by JD Gonzalez off BlueClaws starter Ryan Dromboski. They then took the lead on a two-out RBI double by Theo Gillen.

The BlueClaws put two on on the ninth but Brock Vradenburg lined into a double play and Luis Caicuto grounded out to end the inning.

Dromboski came out after five innings, having allowed three runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Jonathan Russell came on in the seventh and stranded the tying run on second to earn his third save of the season.

Game Two

Bowling Green took a second inning lead on a groundout by JD Gonzalez off rehabbing pitcher Michael Mercado.

Sam Highfill came on in the third inning and gave up home runs to Theo Gillen and Connor Hujsak. For each, it was their sixth home run of the young season. Angel Mato added a SAC fly to push the lead to 5-0.

Raider Tello got the BlueClaws on the board with an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning. Devin Saltiban added an RBI single of his own.

Highfill was charged with four runs in four innings. Bowling Green starter Anderson Brito struck out 10 over five innings, allowing two runs, and earned the win.

Brady Day had two hits in both ends of the double-header and Raider Tello had two hits in the nightcap for Jersey Shore.

The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.