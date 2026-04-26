Keys Secure Series Win at Home against Blue Rocks

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured the series win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) Saturday night in game five of the six-game series, defeating them by a score of 4-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used an early two-run bottom of the first to lead wire-to-wire over the Blue Rocks and get their first home series win of the 2026 season and will look to finish the series strong during the series finale Sunday afternoon.

Following a 77-minute rain delay to begin the night, the Keys struck first in the bottom of the first off a throwing error by the Blue Rocks, as an RBI fielder's choice by Braylin Tavera along with the Wilmington miscue gave Frederick an early 2-0 lead.

After both sides went off the board in the second, Leandro Arias made a leaping grab at second to keep the Blue Rocks off the basepaths in the top of the third, taking the contest as a result to the fourth with the Keys ahead by two.

With both teams going scoreless in the fourth, the Blue Rocks got their first run of the night following a wild pitch, cutting the deficit in half to make it a 2-1 contest approaching the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Another Wilmington error put the Frederick lead back up to two in the bottom of the sixth, and then an RBI double for Ike Irish put the Keys ahead by three at 4-1 entering the seventh on a cold Saturday night in the Key City.

With both sides going scoreless in the seventh, Joe Glassey threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning to keep the home team ahead by three, setting the stage for left-hander Braeden Sloan to try and close things out in the ninth leading 4-1.

Sloan went on and recorded his first save of the season by striking out the last batter he faced in a scoreless top of the ninth, handing his team the game five victory over Wilmington by a score of 4-1 Saturday evening.

The Keys conclude their second straight six-game homestand Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Blue Rocks, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Sunday Funday at the ballpark presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, with there being pregame catch in the outfield from 2-2:30 p.m. as well as the first Meet the Team event of the season. Mess Fest will also take place and it will be a second straight day of the Keys to Reading Program courtesy of Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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