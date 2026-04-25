Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Travelling Back in Time.... Bowling Green dawns its Cavemen alternate identity on Saturday against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The inspiration was drawn from the nearby caves to Bowling Green Ballpark; Mammoth Cave and Lost River Cave. Mammoth Cave National Park is the largest cave system in the world and is located roughly 20 miles away from Bowling Green Ballpark. Lost River Cave contains one of the largest natural entrances in the Eastern United States and spans seven miles long.

Playing with Fire.... Bowling Green's bats are slugging .638 in their series with Jersey Shore. The Hot Rods have logged 14 extra-base hits, eight home runs and scored 23 runs in the first three games. Six different Bowling Green hitters have homered, boasted by Tom Poole's three round-trippers.

Evolution of a Top Prospect... Theo Gillen, the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect, lit up the BlueClaws with a three-hit, three-RBI performance on Thursday night. The Rays' 2024 first-round draft pick is batting .371 in games at Bowling Green Ballpark. Gillen was awarded SAL Player of the Week on April 13 following going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, four homers, and eight RBI in five games against the Rome Emperors. He holds a team-best 1.268 OPS and 14 RBI this season.

Prehistoric Power.... Nathan Flewelling has homered in each of the Hot Rods' first four series after his go-ahead solo home run on Wednesday. Flewelling's five home runs is tied for the most of any Hot Rods players and tied for sixth in the 2026 South Atlantic League season. The Rays' No. 10 prospect leads Bowling Green with a .346 batting average, good for sixth-best in the SAL.

Wheeling and Dealing.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games. The middle infielder is hitting .278 making his way on base with 15 hits and six walks during that time frame. Santana is two games off the longest active on-base streak in the SAL, trailing Winston-Salem's Colby Shelton and Hudson Valley's Eric Genther 16-game on-base streaks.

Stone Age Saves.... RHP Jacob Kmatz registered his league-leading third save of the 2026 season on Wednesday. The Hot Rods lead the South Atlantic League with 10 saves in 11 save opportunities this season, four more than the second-most team in the league. Bowling Green is 7-for-7 in save opportunities at Bowling Green Ballpark this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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