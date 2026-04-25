Cyclones and Renegades Washed out on Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Saturday night's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to rain and the threat of continued inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 26, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven innings, with a 35-40 minute break between contests.

RHP Dylan Ross (0-0, 0.00), the New York Mets' No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who is with Brooklyn on a rehab assignment, is slated to start the opener for Brooklyn. He will be followed by RHP Channing Austin (0-1, 2.19) in game two.

For Hudson Valley, RHP Sean Paul Liñan (0-2, 3.72), the New York Yankees' No. 23 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to start the first game. LHP Franyer Herrera (0-0, 4.50) is scheduled to take the mound in the nightcap.

Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin at 12:50 p.m., 15 minutes before first pitch.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones return home on Tuesday, April 28, to open a six-game homestand against the Frederick Keys, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit brooklyncyclones.com or call the box office at 718-372-5596.







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