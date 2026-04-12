Renegades Fall, Drop Series to Wilmington

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost their second-straight to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night, 8-6 at Heritage Financial Park. With the loss, the Renegades have also lost their first home series of the season.

This home series loss is Hudson Valley's first since May 27 - June 1, 2025, also at the hands of Wilmington. The Renegades only lost one home series in 2025 and finished the season 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park.

Renegades hitters gathered their second-most hits in a game this season with nine. Their season-high hit total is 10 on 4/4 at Brooklyn.

RHP Rory Fox made his professional debut, dealing for 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and five runs, while walking four and striking out eight. Seven of Fox's eight strikeouts came in a row, spanning the top of the first to the top of the third.

For a sixth time this season, Renegades pitchers struck out double-digit batters. The 'Gades cut down 13 Blue Rocks, and Hudson Valley reached double-digit strikeouts in the top of the sixth inning.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 SB, HBP) hit the Renegades' third triple of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Arias' two-RBI triple moved him into a tie for second with INF Core Jackson for most RBIs on the team, behind only INF Kyle West who has five.

Arias grabbed his first multi-hit performance since he began the season with back-to-back multi-hit games against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Arias stole his third and fourth bases of the season in the bottom of the third and eighth respectively. He leads the Renegades in stolen bases.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K) blasted his second home run of the season to deep right-center field in the bottom of the third.

Jackson is the only Renegade this season with a home run.

Jackson's home run gave the Renegades an early 2-0 lead over Wilmington after C Josue Gonzalez got hit by a pitch to begin the inning.

DH Eric Genther (2-for-3, 2B, BB, K) has gotten a hit in every game against Wilmington.

Genther tallied his third multi-hit performance of the series on Saturday night. He is 9-for-18 (.500) against Wilmington with two doubles, four runs, and one RBI.

Genther has gotten on base in every game he's played this season and is rocking a .484 on-base percentage through the first seven games of the season.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB) grabbed his first hit since the season opener in Brooklyn.

Rodriguez was 0-for-12 entering Saturday night's game against Wilmington.

Rodriguez got on base for the sixth time this season. He's only failed to get himself on base in one game this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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