'Clones Capture 2nd Straight Extra-Innings Win in 6-4 Victory

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - For a second straight contest, the Cyclones topped the BlueClaws in extra innings. Saturday's contest saw Brooklyn capture a 6-3 victory in 10 innings, less than 24 hours removed from their 10 inning win on Friday. The 'Clones utilized a three run top of the 10th to plate three runs without the benefit of a base hit in the frame. RHP Danis Correa faced the minimum three batters in the bottom of the 10th, as a 4-6-3 double play ended the ballgame.

Brooklyn's bullpen was outstanding on Saturday. The trio of RHPs Garrett Stratton, Cristofer Gomez and Correa combined on 5.2 frames of shutout ball. The three arms allowed just one hit combined, while striking out seven and walking only three.

Offensively, SS Mitch Voit enjoyed arguably his best game of the season to date. The 2025 Mets first rounder finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Beyond that, DH Ronald Hernandez enjoyed a productive day at the dish. The Venezuelan went 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and 3 walks. His lone hit was a leadoff triple in the 9th with Brooklyn down by 1. He'd score from 3rd moments later on a wild pitch to tie the game.

RHP Wyatt Hudepohl took a no-decision for the Cyclones in his 2nd start of the year. The right-hander allowed three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings, while walking one and striking out five.

Jersey Shore cracked the scoreboard first in the 2nd. With a runner on 3rd and two outs, C Luis Caicuto laced a double to right field scoring the game's first run.

Brooklyn quickly overcame the deficit. In the top of the 3rd, the 'Clones pulled even courtesy of a LF Corey Collins RBI single. From there, a hit by pitch would load the bases, before RHP Ryan Dromboski issued a bases-loaded walk - the first of two bases-loaded free passes - to put Brooklyn in front.

The BlueClaws pulled even in the 4th, though. LF Joel Dragoo skied a sac fly to right field to tie the game at 2-2. The BlueClaws then took a 3-2 lead in the 5th, as Caicuto collected his 2nd RBI of the game, launching his first home run since July 15, 2022.

The teams traded zeroes all the way until the bottom of the 9th. Brooklyn pulled even on the Hernandez triple, who scored moments later to tie the game on a wild pitch allowed by RHP Adilson Peralta. Still, the next three 'Clones would strike out.

In the bottom of the 9th, the BlueClaws had ample opportunity to walk it off, but failed to do so. After a groundout to start the frame, Dragoo drew a 1-out walk. Then, C Daiverson Gutiérrez was called for catcher's interference, putting 3B Nick Biddison on base, and moving Dragoo up to 2nd. Correa was then called for a balk, moving both men up to 2nd and 3rd. Another catcher's interference against Gutierrez loaded the bases, before consecutive strikeouts from Correa sent the game to extras.

In the top of the 10th, Brooklyn worked strong at-bats against RHP Titan-Kennedy Hayes. Voit began the inning reaching on a fielder's choice, as SS Jose Colmenares chose to throw to 3rd on a ground ball in an effort to retire the automatic runner, 3B Kevin Villavicencio. The throw was high, so Brooklyn had men on the corners with nobody out.

Bay then walked to load the bases, before 2B Antonio Jimenez skied a sac fly to the outfield to put Brooklyn in front. Collins then walked to re-load the bases, before Gutierrez worked a bases loaded walk to push the lead to 5-3. The third and final run of the 10th came on a wild pitch, scoring Bay from 3rd.

Correa came back out for the 10th and faced the minimum, as he worked around a 1-out walk thanks to the 4-6-3 double play.

The Cyclones will go for the series split tomorrow in the series finale. RHP Irving Cota (0-0, 0.00 ERA) projects to make his first start of the year, while Jersey Shore will counter with RHP Sam Highfill (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is set for 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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