Greenville's Five-Run Eighth Costs Hub City in Saturday Loss

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers (2-5) and Drive (3-5) did not score through the first six innings on Saturday afternoon. After both teams scored a run in the seventh, the Drive used three hits and two walks for a five-run eighth inning. Greenville's pitching allowed just one hit en route to a 6-1 win and a third win in the series.

Anthony Eyanson and Ismael Agreda both shut down the offenses to start the game. Agreda worked around baserunners in each of his first three innings. The righty tossed his only one-two-three inning in the fourth before exiting one out into the fifth. Eyanson did not allow a single baserunner through 4 1/3 frames. Both starters struck out seven batters on the day.

Luke Savage was the first man out of the bullpen for the Spartanburgers and continued the shutout, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless after taking over for Agreda in the fifth. The Drive countered with Jay Allmer, who finished the fifth for Eyanson. Allmer allowed two walks in the sixth but forced a flyout to maintain the scoreless tie.

The game's first run came in the top of the seventh. Paxton Thompson (L, 0-2) walked Nazzan Zanetello to start the inning. Zantello stole second, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Antonio Anderson.

The Spartanburgers finally broke the Greenville no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Paxton Kling reached and scrambled to second on a throwing error from Allmer. Kling took third on a pitch to the backstop. After a flyout, Allmer hung a slider to Arturo Disla, who barreled a line drive into left field to tie the game.

Thompson returned for the eighth. On two walks and a single, the Drive loaded the bases with one out. Two runs scored on a single from Adonys Guzman and a throwing error from Chandler Pollard. Zanetello doubled two more runs home. Anthony Susac took over for the final out of the inning but allowed Zanetello to score on a wild pitch.

Susac retired the side in the ninth, and the Spartanburgers offense failed to hit Calvin Bickerstaff (W, 1-0) across the final 2 1/3 innings of play.

First pitch of the series finale is set for 4:35 p.m. ET Sunday. With a win, Hub City will split the series three games apiece. The Spartanburgers have not announced a starter; Greenville starts right-hander Marcus Phillips (0-1, 40.50 ERA). Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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