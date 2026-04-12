Caicuto's Big Night Not Enough; Claws Fall 6-3 in 10 on Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn scored three times in the 10th inning and topped the BlueClaws 6-3 on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark in the teams' third straight extra-inning game.

Brooklyn tied the game in the ninth when Ronald Hernandez, who had tripled, scored on a wild pitch from Adilson Peralta.

In the 10th off Titan-Kennedy Hayes, Antonio Jimenez's SAC fly gave Brooklyn the lead. They added a run on a wild pitch and bases loaded walk. Brooklyn did not get a hit in the three-run 10th inning.

Jersey Shore, who was 4-1 to start the year, has dropped two straight to fall to 4-3 on the season.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on an RBI double from Luis Caicuto.

Brooklyn, however, answered with two runs off Ryan Dromboski in the third. Corey Collins singled with two outs to tie the game, and two batters later, Ronald Hernandez walked with the bases loaded to put the Cyclones up 2-1.

The BlueClaws tied the game in the fourth on a SAC fly from Joel Dragoo and took the lead on Luis Caicuto's home run in the fifth.

Dromboski went the first five and gave up two runs. It was the longest outing by a BlueClaws pitcher this season. Jake Eddington put up zeros in the sixth and seventh and turned it over to Adilson Peralta for the ninth.

Caicuto had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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