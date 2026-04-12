Dash Drop a Tight One to Frederick in a 3-2 Final

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (4-3) came up just short against the Frederick Keys (3-3) and fell 3-2 at Truist Stadium in game four of the six-game series.

Frederick struck first in the third inning. After a one-out single, Victor Figueroa launched a two-run home run to left-center to give the Keys an early 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem answered in the fourth.

Caleb Bonemer got the Dash on the board with a solo home run, and later in the inning, Colby Shelton delivered an RBI single to score Anthony DePino and tied the game at 2-2.

From there, both sides traded zeros as pitching took over. The Dash and Keys combined to strike out 20 batters and strand 10.

Frederick found the decisive swing in the eighth. With two outs, Braylin Tavera lined an RBI double to center field that scored RJ Austin and gave the Keys a 3-2 advantage.

Winston-Salem threatened in the late innings but could not capitalize. The Dash put a runner aboard in the eighth when Kyle Lodise got to third base with one out, but were unable to deliver the go-ahead hit.

Frederick's pitching staff held firm down the stretch, retiring the Dash in order in the ninth to secure the win. Key's Starter Joseph Dzierwa went 7.0 strong innings and allowed just two runs. In the End, Hans Crouse took the win after his 1.0 clean inning.

Winston-Salem will look to bounce back as the series continues at Truist Stadium Saturday, 4/11.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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