Shutdown Pitching Leads Hub City to First Victory of 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After dropping the first three games of the season, the Spartanburgers (1-3) found their footing Wednesday, besting Greenville 4-1. Four Hub City pitchers combined to hold the Drive (1-4) to one hit, and the 'Burgers clubbed two home runs in the victory.

Starter Enrique Segura spun three scoreless innings in his first-ever High-A appearance. Brock Porter (W, 1-0), Thomas Ireland and Joey Danielson (S, 1) combined for the rest; the 'Burgers staff struck out 12 hitters combined. Gleider Figuereo and Antonis Macias both raked their first home runs of the year. Half of Hub City's eight hits were for extra bases.

After a two-strikeout top of the first from Segura, the Spartanburgers took the lead two batters into the bottom of the first. Figuereo smashed his first home run of the year over the right field bullpens. Hub City's 2025 longball leader walloped a changeup from Drive starter Luis Cohen (L, 0-1) 378 feet.

In the second, the Spartanburgers added another run. Arturo Disla bashed a double into the right-center field gap, his first of three hits on the night, and scored on a Macias groundout.

Two innings later, Macias made a bigger impact, clubbing a two-run longball past the right-centerfield video board. The blast was his first of the season, second of his High-A tenure and third professionally. Macias brought in Malcolm Moore, who led the inning off with a double.

Segura exited after the third inning, allowing just one baserunner on a walk. After Porter walked the first batter he faced and hit the second, the righty escaped the fourth unscathed. The only run for Greenville came on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Ireland took over for the final out of the sixth. The lefty retired all seven batters he faced, finishing the eighth with his fourth strikeout of the night. Danielson pitched the ninth inning and set down the side in order.

The Spartanburgers try for two straight wins on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander J'Briell Easley (0-0, 18.00 ERA) starts for Hub City against Greenville righty Juan Valera (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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