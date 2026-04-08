Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Starting Pitchers

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Wednesday, April 8, through Wednesday, April 22, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select FIVE (5) starting pitchers to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

VOTE FOR CYCLONES' 25th ANNIVERSARY STARTING PITCHERS

Among the 43 pitchers to vote on are:

RHP Yohan ALMONTE (2010)

As a 20-year-old with the Cyclones in 2010, Almonte tallied an impressive 8-4 record with a 1.91 ERA (19 ER in 89.2 IP), walking 15, and striking out 60 in 15 starts. His best start came on August 28, 2010, the right-hander tossed a complete game, six-hit shutout at Connecticut on August 28. Almonte was also recognized as a 2010 New York-Penn League All-Star.

RHP Gaby ALMONTE (2015)

Almonte made 14 starts for Brooklyn in 2015, tallying a 6-7 mark with a 3.68 ERA (33 ER in 80.2 IP), issuing 24 walks, and striking out 61. The then-22-year-old delivered his best outing for the 'Clones with 8.0-plus innings of shutout ball, striking out 7, in a win at Staten Island on August 10. Almonte was named a 2015 New-York Penn League All-Star.

RHP Brian BANNISTER (2003)

Bannister, who went on to a five-year Major League career with the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, has his No. 19 honored at Maimonides Park. In his first professional season as a 22-year-old, Bannister posted a 4-1 record with a 2.15 ERA (11 ER in 46.0 IP), 1 save, 18 walks, and 42 strikeouts in 12 appearances (9 starts).

RHP Garrison BRYANT (2019, 2021-22)

Bryant spent parts of three seasons with the Cyclones during their time as a short-season and full-season affiliate. In 30 appearances (22 starts) with Brooklyn, the right-hander compiled a 10-2 record with a 3.O8 ERA (49 ER in 143.1 IP), 35 walks, and 135 strikeouts. Bryant was named a 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star.

RHP Luis CESSA (2012)

Prior to an eight-year Major League career with the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds, Cessa shone as a 20-year-old for the Cyclones. In 13 starts, Cessa tallied a 5-4 mark with a 2.49 ERA (20 ER in 72.1 IP), 13 walks, and 44 strikeouts.

RHP Matt CLEVELAND (2019)

Named a 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star, Cleveland was a member of the Cyclones' NYPL title that same season. In 14 starts, the then-21-year-old registered a 3-3 clip with a 3.78 ERA (28 ER in 66.2 IP), 32 walks, and 42 strikeouts. Cleveland's best outing came on July 14 vs. West Virginia, twirling 6.1 innings of one-hit shutout ball, earning the win.

LHP Mark COHOON (2009)

Cohoon was selected as the Cyclones' Sterling Award winner in 2009 and was named to the New York-Penn League All-Star team that same season. In 14 starts, the then-21-year-old dominated to the tune of a 9-2 record with a 2.15 ERA (22 ER in 92.0 IP), 20 walks, and 70 strikeouts. The nine victories are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

LHP Angel CUAN (2009-10)

Cuan spent parts of two seasons with Brooklyn and was recognized as a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2010. In 16 starts, the southpaw went 5-3 with a 2.46 ERA (24 ER in 87.2 IP) with 19 walks and 73 strikeouts. His 64 K's in 2010 led the team.

RHP Kevin DEATON (2002)

Named the Cyclones' 2002 Sterling Award winner, the then-20-year-old accumulated a 7-1 record with a 3.07 ERA (28 ER in 82.0 IP), walking just 18, and striking out 93. Deaton led the pitching staff in wins (7), ERA (3.07), innings pitched (82.0), and strikeouts (93) that season.

RHP Nicolas DEBORA (2017-18)

Debora took home the Cyclones' Sterling Award in 2017 after tallying a 2.33 ERA (14 ER in 54.0 IP) in 14 outings (7 starts). In his Brooklyn career, Debora accumulated a 2-4 mark with a 2.88 ERA (22 ER in 68.2 IP), 1 save, 22 walks, and 71 Ks in 17 appearances (10 starts). The right-hander led the team in strikeouts (56) and ERA (2.33) in 2017.

RHP Miller DÍAZ (2013)

As a 21-year-old, Díaz posted a 7-3 clip with a 2.03 ERA (15 ER in 66.2 IP), walking 33, and striking out 87 in 13 appearances (12 starts) with Brooklyn, starting the New York-Penn League All-Star Game during the season.

RHP Justin DUNN (2016)

Before a four-year big-league career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, Dunn shone after being the Mets' first-round pick. The then 20-year-old tallied just a 1-1 record, but a 1.50 ERA (5 ER in 30.0 IP) with 10 walks and 35 strikeouts in 11 appearances (8 starts).

LHP Jim FULLER (2008-09)

Fuller spent two full seasons on Coney Island in 2008 and 2009, earning New York-Penn All-Star honors in his second campaign. In 20 career appearances (12 starts) with the Cyclones, Fuller went 5-6 with a 2.44 ERA (22 ER in 81.0 IP), 1 save, 20 walks, and 89 strikeouts.

RHP John GANT (2013)

Gant went on a six-year big league tenure with the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins after a stellar 2013 season in Brooklyn. As a 20-year-old, Gant tallied a 6-4 record with a 2.89 ERA (23 ER in 71.2 IP), issuing 28 walks, and striking out 81. In addition to being named a New York-Penn League All-Star, Gant tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout on August 28, 2013, vs. Tri-City.

RHP Dillon GEE (2007)

The right-hander's No. 20 is one of the selected few honored numbers at Maimonides Park. In 2007, the then-21-year-old dominated to the tune of a 3-1 record with a 2.47 ERA (17 ER in 62.0 IP) in 14 appearances (11 starts), walking only nine, and striking out 56. Gee returned to make a pair of Major League rehab starts with the Cyclones in 2014, the same year he became the first former Cyclone to serve as the Mets' Opening Day starter. The right-hander went on to an eight-year MLB career with the Mets, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins.

RHP Harol GONZÁLEZ (2016)

González dazzled in Brooklyn's rotation in 2016. The then-21-year-old went 7-3 on the bump with a 2.01 ERA (19 ER in 85.0 IP), issuing just 17 walks, and striking out 88 in 14 appearances (13 starts). González was named a New York-Penn League All-Star and started the contest in Hudson Valley.

RHP Robert GSELLMAN (2013)

Gsellman was a New York-Penn League All-Star and the Cyclones' Sterling Award winner in 2013. In 12 starts that summer, the then-19-year-old tallied a 3-3 record with a 2.06 ERA (16 ER in 70.0 IP), 12 walks, and 64 Ks in 12 starts. On August 24 in Vermont, Gsellman tossed 8.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball, striking out 13. The right-hander went on to a seven-year Major League tenure with the Mets and Chicago Cubs.

RHP Dom HAMEL (2022)

A member of the Cyclones' first full-season playoff team in 2022, Hamel impressed in the rotation during the second half of the season. In 11 starts, the then-23-year-old accumulated a 5-1 mark with a 2.59 ERA (16 ER in 55.2 IP), 25 walks, and 74 strikeouts in 11 starts. Hamel went on to win Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors and made his big-league debut in Queens in 2025.

RHP Brad HOLT (2008)

Holt was recognized as a New York-Penn League All-Star and the Cyclones' Sterling Award winner in 2008. In his first professional season, the Mets' 2008 first-round selection accrued a 5-3 record with a 1.87 ERA (15 ER in 72.1 IP), walking 33, and striking out 96, in 14 starts. Holt's 14-strikeout performance on July 24 vs. Vermont is the most by a right-hander in a single-game in franchise history and remains tied for the Cyclones' single-game high.

LHP Scott KAZMIR (2002)

Before being traded at the deadline in 2004 and being named a three-time All-Star during a 13-year big league tenure, Kazmir dominated in Brooklyn. New York's first-round pick in 2002 made five starts in his first pro campaign on Coney Island, going 0-1, but tallying a minuscule 0.50 ERA (1 ER in 18.0 IP), walking seven, and striking out 34.

RHP Luis MATEO (2012, 2014-15)

Mateo spent parts of three seasons with the Cyclones, starting the New York-Penn League All-Star Game in 2012. Over 19 appearances (12 starts) for Brooklyn, Mateo combined to go 4-5 with a 2.67 ERA (25 ER in 84.1 IP) with just 11 walks to 94 strikeouts. The right-hander led the team in innings (73.1) and strikeouts (85) in 2012.

RHP Collin McHUGH (2009)

As a 22-year-old, McHugh impressed with the Cyclones in 2009, accumulating an 8-2 record with a 2.76 ERA (23 ER in 75.0 IP), 21 walks, and 79 strikeouts in 14 starts. The right-hander led the team in wins (8) and strikeouts (79), including a 12-strikeout performance on August 8 vs. Jamestown. McHugh went on to an 11-year Major League career with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Atlanta Braves.

RHP Nolan McLEAN (2024)

Serving as a two-way player during his time with the Cyclones, McLean formed a formidable 1-2 punch in the rotation with RHP Brandon Sproat. In 7 starts, the then-22-year-old went 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA (8 ER in 28.0 IP), 10 walks, and 36 Ks. At the plate, McLean hit .224/.297/.552/.850 with 12 extra-base hits, five home runs, and 13 RBI before joining Double-A Binghamton. McLean made his Major League debut with the Mets in August of 2024 and remains a focal point of the team's rotation.

RHP Jenrry MEJÍA (2008)

Before his five-year big-league career with the Mets, Mejía spent the 2008 season in the Cyclones' rotation. In 11 starts, the then-18-year-old tallied a 3-2 record with a 3.49 ERA (22 ER in 56.2 IP), walking 23, and striking out 52.

RHP Marcos MOLINA (2014)

Named a New York-Penn League All-Star and the Cyclones' 2014 Sterling Award winner, Molina burst onto the scene with Brooklyn. In 12 starts as a 19-year-old, he mustered a 7-3 record with a 1.77 ERA (15 ER in 76.1 IP), issuing just 18 walks, and punching out 91. Molina became the first Cyclone to lead the NYPL in wins (7), strikeouts (91), and ERA (1.77). He also registered a 12-strikeout, one-hit performance at Vermont on August 15.

RHP Brandon MOORE (2008-09)

The author of the first no-hitter of any kind in Cyclones history, Moore spent parts of two seasons on Coney Island. In 21 appearances (13 starts), Moore compiled a 9-4 clip with a 2.63 ERA (26 ER in 89.0 IP), issuing 23 walks, and striking out 82. On August 23, 2009, Moore tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in the opening game of a doubleheader at Aberdeen.

RHP Corey OSWALT (2014)

Named a New York-Penn League All-Star in a game played at Maimonides Park, Oswalt went on to a four-year big-league career with the Mets. In 12 outings (11 starts) for Brooklyn as a 20-year-old, Oswalt went 6-2 with a 2.26 ERA (17 ER in 67.2 IP), 15 walks, and 59 strikeouts.

RHP Dylan OWEN (2007)

Recognized as a New York-Penn League All-Star and the Cyclones' Sterling Award winner, Owen spearheaded Brooklyn's rotation in 2007. In 14 appearances (13 starts), the then-20-year-old went 9-1 with a 1.49 ERA (12 ER in 72.1 IP), 12 walks, and 69 Ks. Owen led the team in wins (9), ERA (1.49), and innings pitched (72.1). His nine wins are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

RHP Bobby PARNELL (2005)

The starting pitcher in the inaugural New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Coney Island in 2005, Parnell played nine years in the Majors with the Mets and Detroit Tigers. As a 20-year-old, Parnell registered a 2-3 mark with a 1.73 ERA (14 ER in 73.0 IP), 29 walks, and 67 strikeouts in 15 appearances (14 starts).

LHP Ross PEEPLES (2001)

Named the Cyclones' inaugural Sterling Award winner in 2001, Peeples helped lead Brooklyn to a share of the New York-Penn League title in the team's first campaign. In 16 appearances (15 starts), Peeples posted a 9-3 record with a 1.34 ERA (12 ER in 80.1 IP), 29 walks, and 67 strikeouts. The southpaw paced the NYPL in wins (9) and ERA (1.34). His nine victories are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

RHP Hansel ROBLES (2012)

Before an eight-year Major League career as a reliever with the Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox, Robles dominated in the Cyclones' rotation. Named the team's Sterling Award winner and a New York-Penn League All-Star, Robles compiled a 6-1 record with a 1.11 ERA (9 ER in 72.2 IP), 10 walks, and 66 Ks in 12 starts. Robles' 1.11 ERA remains the lowest single-season and career ERA in franchise history. The right-hander also tossed a complete-game shutout in Game 1 of the NYPL Semifinals vs. Hudson Valley and did not allow an earned run over his final 45.0 innings in Brooklyn.

RHP Jake RUCKLE (2005-06)

Ruckle spent parts of two seasons with the Cyclones and was named to the New York-Penn League All-Star team in 2006. In 16 appearances (14 starts) in his Brooklyn career, Ruckle went 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA (30 ER in 82.1 IP), just eight walks, and 53 whiffs.

RHP Chris SCHWINDEN (2008)

Before making 7 appearances (6 starts) with the Mets in 2011 and 2012, Schwinden spent his first pro season in Brooklyn in 2008. As a 21-year-old, Schwinden collected a 4-1 record with a 2.01 ERA (14 ER in 62.2 IP), 12 walks, and 70 strikeouts in 14 appearances (8 starts). The right-hander tallied 12 strikeouts over 7.0 innings in a start on August 7 at Lowell.

RHP Christian SCOTT (2022-23)

Scott spent parts of two seasons with the Cyclones before making his Major League debut with the Mets in 2024. In 12 outings (11 starts), Scott recorded just a 1-0 record, but a 3.00 ERA (15 ER in 45.0 IP), walking 14, and striking out 52. After starting his campaign on Coney Island in 2023, Scott was named the Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

RHP Brandon SPROAT (2024)

Sproat served as the Cyclones' Opening Day starter in 2024, making 6 appearances (5 starts) before joining Double-A Binghamton in May. The then-23-year-old went 2-1 with a microscopic 1.07 ERA (3 ER in 25.1 IP), 16 walks, and 33 strikeouts. The former second-round pick would go on to be named the Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year before making his big-league debut with New York in September of 2025. Sproat remains in the Majors as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

RHP Tobi STONER (2006)

Stoner started his professional career on Coney Island in 2006. In 14 starts as a 21-year-old, Stoner totaled a 6-2 record with a 2.15 ERA (20 ER in 83.2 IP), 17 walks, and 62 punchouts. The right-hander led the team in innings pitched (83.2) and strikeouts (62) before appearing in five games with the Mets between 2009 and 2010.

RHP Tyler STUART (2023)

Stuart dazzled as part of a loaded Cyclones' rotation in 2023. In 14 starts, the then-23-year-old registered a 4-0 mark with a 1.55 ERA (13 ER in 75.2 IP), 23 walks, and 84 Ks. Stuart led the team in ERA (1.55) and punched out 11 over 7.2 innings in a start vs. Hudson Valley on June 22. Stuart was named to Baseball America's All-MiLB second team following the season.

RHP Blade TIDWELL (2023)

Tidwell had a record-setting season with the Cyclones in 2023. As a 22-year-old, the right-hander posted an 8-3 record with a 3.09 ERA (28 ER in 81.2 IP) over 17 starts, walking 46, and striking out 112. Tidwell held the Cyclones' single-season strikeout record for a period before it was eclipsed in the same campaign by teammate RHP Joander Suárez. Tidwell went on to make his Major League debut with the Mets in May of 2025 and is now a part of the San Francisco Giants bullpen after being traded.

RHP Jonah TONG (2024)

Before being named the Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025, Tong burst onto the scene with Brooklyn in 2024. In 19 starts, the then-21-year-old accrued a 5-4 record with a 3.71 ERA (35 ER in 85.0 IP), 38 walks, and 110 strikeouts. Tong whiffed 11 over 6.0 innings in a start at Aberdeen on June 26 and made his Major League debut with the Mets in August of 2025.

RHP Jaison VILERA (2018-19, 2021)

Vilera spent parts of three seasons with the Cyclones during their time as both a short-season and full-season affiliate. In 38 starts, Vilera held a 10-13 record with a 4.62 ERA (97 ER in 189.0 IP), 62 walks, and 173 strikeouts. The right-hander holds the Cyclones' career record for starts (38), innings pitched (189.0), and strikeouts (173), was named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2018, and a member of Brooklyn's NYPL title team in 2019.

RHP Will WATSON (2025)

A member of Brooklyn's 2025 South Atlantic League Championship squad, Watson performed admirably in his brief time on Coney Island. After making his debut start in Brooklyn's First Half North Division title clincher at Aberdeen, the then-22-year-old went 1-3 with a 1.70 ERA (12 ER in 63.2 IP), 28 walks, and 77 Ks in 14 appearances (13 starts).

RHP Gabriel YNOA (2012)

Named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2012, Ynoa tallied a 5-2 record with a 2.23 ERA (19 ER in 76.2 IP), 10 walks, and 64 whiffs in 13 starts for the Cyclones. Brooklyn's Opening Day starter in 2012 went on to have a three-year Major League career with the Mets and Baltimore Orioles.

LHP Nick ZWACK (2022)

Before being traded at the deadline to the San Francisco Giants in the OF Darin Ruf deal, Zwack was a member of Brooklyn's Second Half North Division title team. In 14 appearances (13 starts), Zwack went 5-1 with a 1.84 ERA (13 ER in 63.2 IP), 16 walks, and 72 strikeouts. The southpaw led the Cyclones in ERA (1.84) in 2022.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.