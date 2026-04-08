Tourists Top Grasshoppers 8-7, Hand Greensboro First Loss of Season
Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers suffered their first loss of the season, falling 8-7 to the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday, April 8. With the win, Asheville improved to 2-3, while Greensboro moved to 4-1. The Tourists outhit the Grasshoppers 11-6, while Greensboro committed three errors.
Infielder Axiel Plaz led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, and one run scored. Lonnie White Jr. also added a home run for Greensboro. Additional hits were recorded by Jared Jones, Easton Carmichael, and Matt King.
For Asheville, infielder Narbe Cruz paced the lineup, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jason Schiavone followed, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Justin Thomas Jr. added two hits, while Caden Powell, Chase Call, and Alberto Hernandez each contributed one.
Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mena started on the mound for Greensboro, recording three strikeouts while allowing six hits, four runs (one earned), and one walk over four innings. Left-hander Victor Cabreja was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.
Asheville starter Andrew Taylor, a right-hander, struck out seven while allowing three hits and one earned run across four innings. Right-handed pitcher Yeriel Santos earned the win for the Tourists, improving to 1-0.
The Grasshoppers continue their Opening Week against the Asheville Tourists on Thursday, April 9, at 6:30PM for Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
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