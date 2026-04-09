Villavicencio Launches First High-A Homer; Willhoite Whacks in a Pair as Cyclones Fall to BlueClaws, 10-3

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Despite a solo home run from CF Kevin Villavicencio, the Cyclones fell to the BlueClaws on Wednesday night, 10-2. The loss drops Brooklyn to 0-4 for the first time since 2006, when the Cyclones started the campaign 0-7.

Still, that long was one of just four Brooklyn hits on the night. 2B Mitch Voit, 3B Colin Houck and 1B Trace Willhoite also collected knocks.

Brooklyn continued to struggle with runners in scoring position. The Cyclones were 0-for-14 on the night with men in scoring position, bringing their total on the year to 1-for-38 (.026).

RHP Jonathan Jimenez was tagged with the loss in his season debut. Although the righty retired the first 10 that he faced, ended up giving up three runs all earned over 4.0 innings. RHP Reese Dutton, who chucked four hitless, scoreless innings of relief work for the BlueClaws, picked up the victory.

Despite the defeat, Brooklyn was able to crack the scoreboard first for the first time this year. Willhoite collected his first RBI of the year on an RBI ground to 3rd, giving Brooklyn an early 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn doubled its lead one inning later, when Villavicencio's solo shot led off the frame. The home run marked his first during his Brooklyn career in his 44th game over the course of the last three seasons.

The BlueClaws would pull even with a pair in the 4th. 1B Brock Vradenburg hammered a two-run double to the wall in left center fielding, scoring both RF Joel Dragoo and LF Raider Tello.

Jersey Shore plated two more in the 5th. RHP Garrett Stratton issued a wild pitch with a runner on 3rd. One batter later, Dragoo skied a sacrifice fly to left field to push the Jersey Shore lead to 4-2

Jersey Shore utilized a 6-run 7th inning to propel them to victory. In that frame, Brooklyn arms permitted four walks and gave up three hits. The first six batters of the frame all reached, the last four of which walked. The final three of those four free passes came with the bases loaded, good for three runs for the BlueClaws.

From there, Jersey Shore would tack on three more with an RBI groundout from Vradenburg, base hit from 3B Nick Biddison, and dac fly from C Luis Caicuto. All six runs in the frame were charged to RHP Tanner Witt, who gave up six runs, all earned, on two hits and four walks in his 2026 High-A debut.

Brooklyn would get one back in the 9th on an RBI double from Willhoite, who collected his first mult-RBI game of the year.

The Cyclones will aim for their first win on Thursday night. RHP Channing Austin will make his 2026 debut, opposed by RHP Ryan Degges, also making his first appearance of start '26. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is slated for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.