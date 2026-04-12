Brooklyn Bested by Jersey Shore, 7-0, to Close out First Road Trip of '26

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Despite 3.0+ shutout innings from RHP Irving Cota, the Cyclones could not salvage the series split, falling to Jersey Shore, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. The loss marks the first time that Brooklyn has been shutout in 2026. Offensively, the 'Clones bats were held in check to just three hits. Just one of those three went for extra-bases, as SS Mitch Voit doubled for a second straight day.

Cota was effective in his first appearance as a starter since late August of last year. The right-hander spun 3.0+ innings of scoreless, two-hit ball. Cota walked one and struck out one. RHP Joel Díaz followed in relief and did not have his best stuff. Díaz, who was top 10 in the South Atlantic League in ERA last season, surrendered four runs, all earned, on four hits over 4.0 relief innings. The righty walked four and struck out four.

RHP Sam Highfill kept Brooklyn batters at bay all afternoon. The righty came into play having no-hit Brooklyn over his last 10.0 IP against the Cyclones. That streak extended until 12.0 frames, as Brooklyn did not record a hit until the top of the 3rd. Highfill finished with 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out two. From there, LHP Juan Almante and RHP Gabriel Barbosa shut out the 'Clones the rest of the way.

The teams traded zeros until the bottom of the 5th. With two on and nobody out, 2B Brady Day laced a double to left field, scoring the game's first run. Two batters later, 1B Kodey Shojinaga launched a sacrifice fly to center, doubling the BlueClaw lead to 2-0. From there, C Luke Davis kept it moving with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

The BlueClaws scratched one across in the 6th as well, thanks to a sacrifice fly from CF John Spikerman.

Jersey Shore tacked on three more in the 8th. After a leadoff single, Brooklyn was on the precipitous of turning a 4-6-3 double play, but 1B Ronald Hernandez squeezed his glove a tad early on the would-have-been double-play, instead resulting in a fielder's choice. Then, after a pair of singles, with the bases loaded and one down, Spikerman tapped a slow roller back towards the mound. RHP Hunter Hodges retrieved the ball and threw to first, but his throw was high, allowing all three runners on base to come home to score on the hit and error. That gave the BlueClaws a 7-0. The 'Clones went down 1-2-3 in the 9th.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night for the first of a 6-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch from Maimonides Park is set for 6:40, with probable pitchers to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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