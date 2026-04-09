Polanco and Mateo Power Hot Rods over Emperors 6-5

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Narciso Polanco and Angel Mateo both blasted two-run homers, completing a come-from-behind win, powering the Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-2) past the Rome Emperors (3-2) on Wednesday night, 6-5 victory at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Emperors scored a run against Hot Rods' starter Garrett Gainey in the top of the first inning. Eric Hartman launched a solo home run to right-center field to make it 1-0.

Bowling Green responded with two runs off Rome starting pitcher Jeremy Reyes in the bottom of the first. Theo Gillen and Émilien Pitre each drew walks and moved up on a Reyes wild pitch. A John Gil error plated both runners and gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

The Emperors struck back with another two runs off Gainey in the top of the second inning. Owen Carey and Colby Jones each singled and stole a base to quickly make it runners on second and third with one out. Mac Guscette hit a grounder to third base, Ricardo Gonzalez snapped a throw home to start a 5-2 fielder's choice, keeping the game 2-1 in favor of Bowling Green.

Two pitches later, Jake Steels lined a two-run double off the left field wall to give Rome a 3-2 edge.

The Emperors added two more runs off Gainey in the top of the third inning. Hartman cracked a one-out double and scored on a Carey double to center field, boosting the Rome lead to 4-2. The visitors tacked on one more run after Jones reached on a walk, and Keyshawn Ogans collected an RBI single to make it 5-2.

Bowling Green charged back against Reyes in the bottom of the third. Gillen led off with a single and was brought home on a Polanco two-run homer, reducing Rome's lead to 5-4.

The Hot Rods gained the lead in the bottom of the sixth against Reyes and reliever Logan Samuels. Tom Poole worked a two-out walk to chase Reyes out of the game. Angel Mateo lifted a go-ahead blast off Samuels to left-center field, making it a 6-5 Hot Rods lead.

Bowling Green reliever T.J. Fondtain kept the Emperors quiet the rest of the way. Fondtain pitched 3.0 scoreless innings from the top of the seventh through the top of the ninth. The Emperors brought the go-ahead run to the plate but failed to bring across the game-tying run.

Jacob Kmatz (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Samuels (0-2) took the loss, giving up one run over 1.1 innings. Fondtain (1) earned the save with 3.0 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and whiffing two.

Bowling Green and Rome play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will dawn their Bootleggers jerseys for the first time in 2026. The Bootleggers will send out RHP Jacob Kisting (0-0, 0.00) against Emperors' RHP Cedric De Grandpre (0-0, 0.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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