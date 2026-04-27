Rome Sweeps Doubleheader, Claims Series Win over Greensboro

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers concluded their home series against the Rome Emperors with a doubleheader on Sunday, April 26, dropping both contests. Rome secured a 4-0 victory in game one and completed the sweep with a 6-4 win in game two. With the results, the Emperors improved to 11-10 on the season, while the Grasshoppers fell to 12-9.

GAME ONE

Rome earned a 4-0 shutout victory, narrowly outhitting Greensboro 4-2.

Designated hitter Easton Carmichael led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 1-for-3. Infielder Jared Jones accounted for Greensboro's only other hit.

Outfielder Eric Hartman paced the Emperors, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored. Infielder Mason Guerra delivered the key blow, going 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored. Additional hits for Rome came from John Gil and Cody Miller.

Left-handed pitcher Victor Cabreja got the start for Greensboro, recording four strikeouts over four innings while allowing two hits, three earned runs, and three walks. Cabreja was charged with the loss and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Right-hander Jeremy Reyes started for Rome, striking out five over five innings while surrendering one hit and issuing five walks. Reyes earned the win to improve to 1-2.

GAME TWO

Rome completed the doubleheader sweep with a 6-4 victory, outhitting Greensboro 8-6.

Infielder Jared Jones led the Grasshoppers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Easton Carmichael followed with a 2-for-4 performance and an RBI.

Infielder John Gil led the Emperors' offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Rome were recorded by Isaiah Drake (2), Eric Hartman, Dixon Williams, Colin Burgess, and Austin Machado.

Right-hander Bryan Mena started for Greensboro, striking out five over four innings while allowing two hits and two walks. Jacob Bimbi was tagged with the loss, falling to 2-1 on the season.

Left-hander Jacob Kroeger started for Rome, recording three strikeouts while allowing two hits, one earned run, and three walks over two innings. Justin Long earned the win in relief, improving to 2-2.

The Grasshoppers are back at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:00PM for Cinco De Mayo against the Greenville Drive. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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