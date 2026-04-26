Dutton Sharp, Claws Win Sunday Series Finale

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Reese Dutton continued his magnificent start to the season, firing six scoreless innings in a BlueClaws 5-0 win over Bowling Green on Sunday.

Dutton, the right-hander from the University of Kansas, had his fourth straight scoreless outing to begin the year and has not allowed a run in 18 frames this season.

With the win, the BlueClaws snapped a five game losing streak and salvaged the finale against Bowling Green. Jersey Shore improved to 10-10 on the year.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the first inning on an RBI single from Luke Davis. The game remained 1-0 into the sixth, when Jose Colmenares singled home John Spikerman. Spikerman had walked and stolen second base.

Leading 2-0, the BlueClaws scored three more in the eighth inning. Davis doubled home a run on a deep drive to center, and Raider Tello singled home two more.

Adilson Peralta threw a scoreless seventh behind Dutton and Danyony Pulido got the last six outs.

Davis and Tello each drove in two for Jersey Shore while Tello and Colmenares each had two hits.

The BlueClaws return home and start a six game series with Hudson Valley (Yankees) at ShoreTown Ballpark on Tuesday.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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