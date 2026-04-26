Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Another Series, Another Victory for the B-G.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods clinched a series victory on Saturday against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Bowling Green has now won all three of its home series in 2026 and commands a 11-3 record at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods are searching their first six-game series sweep since July 1 to July 6, 2024 against the Rome Emperors.

Playing with Fire.... Bowling Green's bats are slugging .504 in their series with Jersey Shore. The Hot Rods have logged 19 extra-base hits, ten home runs and scored 31 runs in the first five games. Six different Bowling Green hitters have homered, boasted by Tom Poole's three round-trippers. Poole, Theo Gillen and Connor Hujsak have all hit multiple home runs this week.

Gillen's Going Crazy... Theo Gillen, the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect, torched Jersey Shore in Saturday's doubleheader. The Hot Rods' leadoff batter slashed a go-ahead double in game one, then crushed a two-run home run in game three. The Rays' 2024 first-round draft pick is batting .371 with a 1.450 OPS over his last 10 games, hitting nine extra-base hits and 16 RBI. Gillen was awarded SAL Player of the Week on April 13 following going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, four homers, and eight RBI in five games against the Rome Emperors.

Saving The Day.... The Hot Rods lead Minor League Baseball with 12 saves in 13 save opportunities this season, ahead of Triple-A's Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds (10). RHPs Jonathan Russell and Jacob Kmatz each posted saves in Saturday's twin bill. Kmatz leads the South Atlantic League with four saves, Russell is second with three saves. The Hot Rods are a perfect 9-for-9 in save situations at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Flew Ball is For Real.... Nathan Flewelling has homered in each of the Hot Rods' first four series after his go-ahead solo home run on Wednesday. Flewelling's five home runs is tied for the most of any Hot Rods players and tied for sixth in the 2026 South Atlantic League season. The Rays' No. 10 prospect leads Bowling Green with a .364 batting average, tied with Victor Figueroa (Frederick) for fifth-best in the SAL.

Yo, Adrian!.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games. The middle infielder is hitting .263 making his way on base with 15 hits and six walks during that time frame. Santana is one game off the longest active on-base streak in the SAL, trailing Winston-Salem's Colby Shelton and Hudson Valley's Eric Genther with 16-game on-base streaks.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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