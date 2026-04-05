Keys Secure Series Win over Spartanburgers Saturday Night

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - The Frederick Keys recorded their first series win of the 2026 season Saturday night, winning 7-6 over the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park.

The Keys led by as much as five throughout the contest and despite several late rallies from Hub City, Frederick hung on for the one-run victory to win back-to-back games to open the 2026 campaign.

19th-ranked Orioles prospect and right-hander JT Quinn began his night off strong on the mound with two strikeouts in the bottom of the first, keeping the game scoreless heading into the second in game two of the three-game series.

Frederick brought home four runs in the top of the second courtesy of a two-RBI single from Ryan Stafford, and RBIs from Vance Honeycutt and RJ Austin, as a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame for Quinn kept it 4-0 in favor of the Keys entering the third in Spartanburg.

After both sides went scoreless in the third, Victor Figueroa hit the first home run on the season for Frederick in the top of the fourth, making it a 5-0 game approaching the fifth at Fifth Third Park.

The Spartanburgers drove home their first runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth and brought home five runs in all, making it a 5-5 game going into the sixth with Hub City surging back at home.

Following a scoreless sixth for both Frederick and Hub City, RJ Austin delivered an RBI triple and Braylin Tavera made it a 7-5 game in the top of the seventh with an RBI of his own, taking the game to the eighth with the Keys leading by two.

After the Keys went off the board in the top of the eighth, Chandler Marsh recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth, allowing Frederick to stay ahead by two entering the ninth Saturday night.

Ryan Cabarcas went on to record the save in the bottom of the ninth despite allowing an RBI single to make it a 7-6 game, but a strikeout ended the contest with the Keys winning by one at 7-6.

Frederick concludes the three-game series against the Spartanburgers Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Park.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.