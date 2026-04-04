Keys Begin Season with Victory over Spartanburgers

Published on April 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys began their 2026 season with a road victory against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) Friday night, winning by a score of 6-0 at Fifth Third Park.

The Keys held the Spartanbugers to just one base hit the entire night and used three two-run frames to take control throughout the evening in the series opener in Spartanburg.

12th-ranked Orioles prospect and starting pitcher Joseph Dzierwa started his night off strong with two strikeouts in the bottom of the first, and then followed it up with another punchout in the second, keeping the game scoreless through two innings of play.

After both teams went scoreless in the third, Wehiwa Aloy drove home two runs on a two-RBI triple in the top of the fourth, handing the Keys their first runs of the season and a 2-0 lead entering the fifth on Opening Day.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, RBI hits from Elis Cuevas and Braylin Tavera put the Keys up by four in the top of the seventh, with a scoreless bottom of the seventh from reliever Ben Vespi keeping Frederick up by four approaching the eighth at Fifth Third Park.

With the Keys going scoreless in the top of the eighth, Vespi got himself a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to take the contest into the ninth with the visitors still up 4-0.

Ike Irish delivered an RBI double in the top of the ninth to score Nate George from first, and an RBI fielders choice from RJ Austin handed the Keys another run in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for Joe Glassey to slam the door shut in the bottom of the frame.

From there, Glassey retired the side in order, handing the Keys the Opening Day victory by a score of 6-0 on Friday night.

Frederick prepares for game two of the three-game series with the Spartanburgers Saturday with first pitch set for 4:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2026

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